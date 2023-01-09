Paramount+’s “Fatal Attraction,” billed as a “deep-dive reimagining” of the 1987 psychosexual thriller classic starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close, will officially premiere with two episodes on April 30.

The eight-episode series adaptation will premiere the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France, with a date later to be announced for South Korea. After the initial debut, the remaining six episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada, and on Mondays in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France.

“Fatal Attraction” stars Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan in the roles originated by Douglas and Close, respectively. The cast is rounded out by Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Booker and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson.

The new series will explore “fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.” The cultural touchstone of the 1980s, directed by Adrian Lyne, follows a married man whose casual affair turns into the stuff of nightmares as his lover begins to stalk him and his family. That film was based on screenwriter James Dearden’s 1980 short film “Diversion” and was distributed by Paramount Pictures.

Alexandra Cunningham (“Dirty John,” “Chance”) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (“Perry Mason”), with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey also serve as EPs for Amblin Television. Silver Tree is an executive producer and directed five episodes.

In addition to the premiere date announcement, Paramount+ released several new images from the series. Find those below.

Michael Moriatis/Paramount

Michael Moriatis/Paramount