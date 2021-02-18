‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“Fate: The Winx Saga” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, the streaming service said Thursday.

A live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon series “Winx Club” by Iginio Straffi, “Fate: The Winx Saga” follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

The second installment of the Abigail Cowen-led drama will consist of eight one-hour episodes, which is two more than the first season, which launched Jan. 22, had. “Fate: The Winx Saga” Season 2 will go into production later this year in Ireland.

Returning cast members for Season 2 include Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra and Elisha Applebaum as Musa.

Netflix says, “additional casting news for season two will be announced at a later date” — meaning we will find out who else is coming back and what new faces will arrive (possibly Flora’s!) in Season 2.

The series is created by Brian Young (“The Vampire Diaries”) who will return as showrunner and executive producer for Season 2. Additional executive producers include Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures (“Riviera,” “The State:) plus Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow.

“Fate: The Winx Saga” hails from Archery Pictures Production, in association with Rainbow.

“The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it,” Young said in a statement Thursday. “As Bloom’s story continues to evolve, I can’t wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term…”

Iginio Straffi, creator of the “Winx Club” and founder and CEO of Rainbow Group added: “‘Winx’ connects with audiences in the live-action adaptation the same way it does in animation. Over the years, we have seen ‘Winx’ grow into a global phenomenon and millions of fans have faithfully followed the show. Thanks to this loyal support, ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ is a massive worldwide success, with a second season underway at Netflix that will continue the story to the delight of fans and viewers everywhere.”

