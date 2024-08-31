FatMan Scoop, Rapper and Hip-Hop Hype Man of ‘Lose Control’ and ‘Be Faithful’ Fame, Dies at 53 After Stage Collapse

FatMan Scoop, the rapper, hip-hop vocalist and radio personality who scored a No. 1 hit in the U.K. with “Be Faithful” in 2003 and collaborated with top artists like Ciara and Missy Elliot, died Friday after he collapsed on stage during a performance in Connecticut. He was 53.

A cause of death was not immediately given. He was performing at Hamden Town Center Park when he collapsed, town chief of staff Sean Grace later said.

Fatman Scoop’s family confirmed his death on Instagram.

“It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic FatMan Scoop. Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life. … [He] was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”

Fatman Scoop was born Isaac Freeman III in New York City. His 1999 hit “Be Faithful” hit No. 1 on the singles chart in the U.K. and Ireland. In 2004, he appeared on the U.K. television series “Chancers” as a mentor to artists who hoped to make it in the United States. He also competed on “Celebrity Big Brother 16: UK vs USA” in 2015.

Fatman Scoop was also known for the 2005 Missy Elliott and Ciara hit “Lose Control.” The song won a short-form music video at the Grammys in 2006. He also worked with Mariah Carey, Timbaland, David Guetta, The Situation, and Skrillex.

Tributes to Fatman Scoop poured in following news of his death. Ciara wrote on X, “Rest Easy @FatmanScoop! You were truly one of the best voices in hip-hop! I’m so glad I got to experience your greatness! We will all miss you greatly.”

Missy Elliott wrote, “Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time. Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades. Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten.”

“Scoop was one of those people that reminded you what the word LOVE Truly means. It’s an ACTION, and with his ACTIONS he exuded the PUREST form of Passion For HIP HOP. Every human being that he came Into contact with felt that LOVE & that PASSION. THIS is the Type Of LEGACY WE should ALL continue from here on until ETERNITY. THANK YOU FATMAN SCOOP 🙏🏾,” Ludacris wrote on Instagram.

Writer Dee Phunk wrote on X, “The “Be Faithful” party break was the backbone of club nights/partying in 1999 going into the 2000s. It would change the entire molecular makeup of a dance floor in mere seconds. A whole magic wand. RIP Fatman Scoop. NYC has lost a gem.”