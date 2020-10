Dick Wolf’s CBS series “FBI” is opening up its third season with a storyline centered on a mass shooting.

Here’s the logline for the episode, titled “Never Trust a Stranger,” which is set to air on Nov. 17. Katherine Renee Turner makes her debut on the series, where she’ll be a new series regular: “The team welcomes a new member, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Turner), as they search for killers who orchestrated a mass shooting at a media company, and OA’s personal connection with the case threatens to cloud his judgement.”

Because of coronavirus-delayed production schedules, “FBI” and the rest of CBS’ primetime lineup is returning later than usual this fall.

Also returning on Nov. 17 is the “FBI” spinoff, “Most Wanted.” CBS also announced Wednesday that “Bull” will return Nov. 16; “SEAL Team” on Nov. 25; and the comedy “The Unicorn” on Monday, Nov. 12, which is the first full night of CBS’ “normal” fall season. The network has aired acquired programming such as “Star Trek: Discovery,” “One Day at a Time” and “Manhunt: Deadly Game” to fill the gaps.

“FBI” stars Jeremy Sisto, Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Alana De La Garza and Jonathan Boyd.

