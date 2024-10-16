‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 6 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

“FBI: Most Wanted” returns Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on CBS. In the Season 6 premiere, the Fugitive Task Force investigates a string of gruesome killings after a detective is brutally murdered.

Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) is still leading the group, which is down one member without Sheryll Barnes, who has taken time off to recover from a gunshot and deal with the breakup of her marriage to Charlotte Gaines (Fedna Jacquet).



In real life, the actress who plays Barnes, Roxy Sternberg, has been out on maternity leave, but the character will return to active duty soon.

When does “FBI: Most Wanted” Season 6 premiere?

“FBI: Most Wanted” Season 6 premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 9 p.m. on CBS and airs weekly on Tuesdays.

Where are new episodes of “FBI: Most Wanted” Season 6 streaming?

New episodes are streaming live Tuesdays on Paramount+ if you have the Paramount+ with Showtime subscription. For Paramount+ Essential subscribers, you can stream new episodes the next day, on Wednesdays.

The episode release schedule for “FBI: Most Wanted” Season 6:

While we don’t yet have titles for all of Season 6, check out the episode release schedule so far:

• Season 6, Episode 1: “Aquarium Drinker” — Tuesday, Oct. 15

• Season 6, Episode 2: “Varsity Blues” — Tuesday, Oct. 22

• Season 6, Episode 3: “White Buffalo” — Tuesday, Oct. 29

Who is in the “FBI: Most Wanted” Season 6 cast?

Dylan McDermott stars as Remy Scott, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Edwin Hodge as Ray Cannon and Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase.

Recurring characters include Caroline Harris as Cora — who got married to Ray in the Season 5 finale — Ja’ Siah Young as her son Caleb, Susan Misner as Remy’s girlfriend Abby Deaver, Michael Raymond-James as Hana’s boyfriend Ethan McPherson and “FBI” star John Boyd as Nina’s boyfriend Stuart Scola.

Watch the “FBI: Most Wanted” trailer for the Season 6 premiere below: