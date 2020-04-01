Ratings: ‘FBI’ Season Finale Rises With No ‘This Is Us’ on NBC
CBS easily tops Tuesday as the only network to air all originals
Tony Maglio | April 1, 2020 @ 8:32 AM
Last Updated: April 1, 2020 @ 8:44 AM
CBS
“This Is Us” wrapped up last Tuesday, which was good news for “FBI” this week. The “FBI” season finale stayed steady in total viewers from the prior week, and even ticked up one-tenth of a Nielsen ratings point in the key demo.
CBS, the only broadcast network to air all original episodes in primetime, easily won the evening.
CBS was first in ratings with a 1.1 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 10.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “NCIS” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.3/6 and 13.4 million viewers. At 9, “FBI” earned a 1.2/6 and 10.8 million viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 received a 0.9/5 and 8.2 million viewers.
NBC was second in ratings with a 0.7/3 and in viewers with 3.8 million. Following repeats, an NBC News special on the coronavirus pandemic at 10 had a 0.6/3 and 3.6 million viewers.
ABC, Fox and Univision all tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.5. Fox and Univision had 3 shares, ABC got a 2. ABC was third in total viewers 2.7 million, Fox was fourth with 2.4 million, Univision was fifth with 1.7 million.
For ABC, following reruns, “For Life” at 10 got a 0.6/3 and 2.4 million viewers.
For Fox, following a repeat, “Empire” at 9 had a 0.6/3 and 2.6 million viewers.
Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 462,000, airing all reruns.
