Ricky Shiffer, the man who attacked FBI offices in Ohio on Thursday, was seemingly active on Trump’s social media platform in his final hours. He appears to have posted his confession on Truth Social while mid-standoff with authorities.

On Thursday afternoon, Shiffer attempted to breach the Cincinnati field office, firing a nail gun at employees while also armed with an AR-15 rifle and wearing body armor, according to officials. When he failed to break in, he fled the scene and was chased by police onto the interstate. Shiffer quickly abandoned his car. He was later killed after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement.

On Friday, officials identified him as Ricky W. Shiffer, 42, from Columbus. Shortly after he was identified, images began circulating online of Shiffer’s purported account on Truth Social, Donald Trump’s social media app. Though the account was not verified on the app, Shiffer appeared to confess to his actions, saying “it is true.”

“Well, I thought I had a way through bullet proof glass, and I didn’t,” Shiffer wrote. “If you don’t hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the F.B.I., and it’ll mean either I was taken off the internet, the F.B.I. got me, or they sent the regular cops while.”

Ricky Shiffer, the armed man in body armor who was just killed trying to breach an FBI office, had the most active Truth Social account I've ever seen. His last two non-reply posts: https://t.co/Dv0yWkzl0m pic.twitter.com/eCFmJfF0en — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) August 11, 2022

Shiffer’s most recent post before that was a “re-truth” of an image indicating that he wanted Donald Trump back in office as the president.

Authorities have yet to officially confirm that the account belonged to Shiffer, but according to CNN, law enforcement sources said an image on the account matched a government ID photo of Shiffer.