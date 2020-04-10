“Don’t Breathe” filmmaker Fede Alvarez is set to direct the film “16 States,” a spec script package that Lionsgate won in a contested auction, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who wrote the upcoming Disney film with Dwayne Johnson “Jungle Cruise,” wrote the script. “16 States” is a pandemic, zombie thriller in the vein of the Will Smith film “I Am Legend.”

Requa and Ficarra will also produce along with Charlie Gogolak of Zaftig Films, as will Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment. Alvarez, Shintaro Shimosawa and Rodolfo Sayagues of Bad Hombre are also producers.

Also Read: 'Don't Breathe 2' Has a Script but 'Evil Dead 2' Does Not, Says Fede Alvarez

“16 States” reunites Alvarez with Joe Drake, Nathan Kahane and Erin Westerman, who lead the film group for Lionsgate. Drake and Kahane produced Alvarez’s “Don’t Breathe” and “Evil Dead” when they were partners with Sam Raimi at Ghost House. Westerman was also an executive producer on “Don’t Breathe.” Damon Wolf, Lionsgate’s marketing chief, oversaw the “Don’t Breathe” campaign when he ran marketing at Screen Gems.

Aaron Janus is overseeing the film for Lionsgate along with Scott O’Brien. EVP of Business Affairs Bonnie Stylides oversaw the deal for the studio.

Alvarez most recently directed “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” based on the Lisbeth Salander character. He recently signed an overall deal with Legendary Pictures and is meant to direct an untitled horror film set at the White House.

Deadline first reported news of the project.