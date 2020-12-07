‘Feel Good’ Renewed for 2nd and Final Season at Netflix

Netflix has renewed Mae Martin’s addiction dramedy “Feel Good” for a second and final season, which is set to premiere in 2021. Production has already begun in London.

“Feel Good” is a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama created by Canadian comic Martin and Joe Hampson. They write the series together. Though Season 1 was a co-production with Channel 4 in the UK and Ireland, Season 2 is all Netflix.

Don’t be too sad to see it go: Netflix says it is developing another series from Martin and production company Objective Fiction.

“I’m beyond excited to be able to return to the world of ‘Feel Good,’ and to see Mae and George’s love story through to the dramatic conclusion we had always planned,” Martin said on Monday in a statement provided to media. “I’m really deeply attached to this story and I’m so grateful to be getting back to work with the incredible team at Objective Fiction and our hilarious cast. Having spent most of 2020 speaking only to my kettle and my television as I watched the world burn on the internet, I’m euphoric to be around other human beings again. Seeing Joe Hampson’s and my dumb jokes come to life is heaven. Thank you, Netflix!”

In Season 2, Mae (Martin) and George’s (Charlotte Ritchie) complicated love story continues as Mae struggles to come to terms with the ghosts from her past and George tries to reinvent her present, according to the logline provided by Netflix. Can they grow together or will they grow apart?

Guess we’ll find out next year.

Martin, Hampson, Charlotte Lewis, Kelly McGolpin and Ben Farrell produce.

Alongside Martin and Ritchie, Lisa Kudrow, Philip Burgers, and Adrian Lukis also star in “Feel Good.” For the second and final season, Jordan Stephens, John Ross Bowie, Eve, and Eleanor Matsuura will join the cast.

“Feel Good” Season 1 has a 100% Fresh score on RottenTomatoes.