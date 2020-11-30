Felicity Huffman has booked her first role since she was ensnared in the college admissions scandal last year, starring in a baseball comedy pilot at ABC.

The series, which currently has a pilot production commitment, is based on the real-life story of Susan Savage, the owner of the Sacramento River Cats minor league baseball team. The series is written by Becky Hartman Edwards.

“Peanut Butter Falcon” star Zack Gottsagen would co-star with Huffman.

Huffman would star as the “unlikely owner of a minor league baseball team.” After suddenly losing her husband and inheriting his beloved squad, she is forced to navigate her new normal with the help of her dysfunctional family — including her oldest son, a baseball devotee with Down’s Syndrome (Gottsagen) — her work family and the Sacramento community at large.

The River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Huffman is no stranger to ABC, having starred in three critically acclaimed series on the broadcast network: “Sports Night,” “Desperate Housewives” and “American Crime.”

Last year, Huffman served 11 days in prison for participating in the nationwide college admissions cheating case. The actress was sentenced to 14 days last month by Judge Indira Talwani in a Boston federal court.

Huffman, along with actress Lori Loughlin, was arrested in March 2019 as part of the cheating scandal. In total, the people arrested were charged with paying bribes of up to $6 million to get their children into top universities like Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and USC in what authorities described as the “largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.”

In May of last year, Huffman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. At that time, federal prosecutors recommended a four-month sentence.

Deadline first reported on the ABC project.