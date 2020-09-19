Go Pro Today

Felicity Jones Remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg as ‘Beacon of Light in These Difficult Times’

The British actress played RBG in the 2018 film “On the Basis of Sex”

| September 19, 2020 @ 11:18 AM Last Updated: September 19, 2020 @ 11:39 AM

Felicity Jones, who portrayed the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the big screen in 2018’s “On the Basis of Sex,” on Saturday remember the late Supreme Court justice for her “razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity.”

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice- a responsibility she did not wear lightly,” Jones said in a statement Saturday. “She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply.”

The justice and feminist icon died due to complications from metastatic pancreas cancer Friday. She was 87.

Jones discussed preparing to play RBG at TheWrap’s Power Women’s Summit in Los Angeles in 2018, and how she, a British actress, was able to step into the role of an American icon. Jones said she was able to turn her nationality into something that could connect her to Ginsburg rather than separate them, and that the script, written by Ginsburg’s nephew, Daniel Stiepleman, made the process even easier.

“I’m British, and I’m an outsider, and that’s what she felt starting her career as a lawyer,” Jones said. “She too was an outsider, so psychologically that was my first root in.”

Watch the full 2018 interview above.

“On the Basis of Sex” focuses on Ginsburg’s experiences at Harvard Law School and some of the early cases against sex discrimination that she argued before the Supreme Court.

