Stephen Colbert Roasts FEMA Director for Not Knowing About Hurricane Season: Like Hallmark Being Unaware of Christmas | Video

Donald Trump’s current FEMA director admitted this week that he was unaware that hurricane season exists in the United States, prompting many to immediately question his qualifications once more. That includes Stephen Colbert, who joked that the situation is akin to Hallmark not knowing about its bread and butter.

FEMA, which stands for Federal Emergency Management Agency, is indeed the agency in charge of spearheading relief efforts after major crises, often related to weather disasters — including hurricanes. So, learning that acting chief David Richardson had no idea about hurricane season was troubling for Colbert, to say the least.

“Not great. Hurricane Season is big for FEMA,” he said. “That would be like the head of Hallmark Channel saying they were unaware that we had Christmas, or small town bakery owners who have given up on love named Brenda Jingle.”

Following the blowback from Richardson’s admission, the agency tried to claim that Richardson was just joking. Naturally, Colbert didn’t buy that, considering how serious Richardson is in every public capacity.

“You could forgive FEMA employees for not always knowing when Richardson is joshing him, because on his first full day as Acting Administrator, he told the agency’s employees that if any of them tried to obstruct his agenda, ‘I will run right over you,’” Colbert said.

“‘I’m kidding, of course,’” the host then deadpanned, expanding the quote: “‘I wouldn’t want to hurt my car with your body. I would poison you.’”

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full CBS monologue in the video above.