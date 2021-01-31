Directors Rebecca Hall, Robin Wright, Sian Heder, Nanfu Wang

(clockwise) Directors Rebecca Hall, Robin Wright, Sian Heder, Nanfu Wang (Getty Images)

Female Directors Rule Sundance 2021 – Is Equality Finally Here?

WAXWORD

by | January 31, 2021 @ 6:32 PM

This year feels like some kind of balance has been achieved. There is no mistaking these films for tokens or placeholders

Normally at this point in the annual Sundance Film Festival I’d be moderating a panel of female film directors and talking about why there’s so much more work to do to achieve parity in independent filmmaking.

This year we don’t have a panel — and I’m not sure we need one.

Become a member to read more.
Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Land

‘Land’ Film Review: Robin Wright Relies on Nature for Her Subdued Directorial Debut
how it ends sundance

Zoe Lister-Jones on How Pandemic Film ‘How It Ends’ Served as Therapy (Video)
coda sian heder emilia jones marlee matlin troy kotsur

‘CODA’ Filmmaker, Actors on Representing Deaf Culture on Screen: ‘Hollywood Needs To See This as an Example’ (Video)
Sundance Sold So Far

Sundance 2021: What Has Sold So Far, From ‘CODA’ to ‘Flee’ (Photos)
Glitch in the Matrix

‘Glitch in the Matrix’ Film Review: Trippy Documentary Questions the Nature of Reality
Passing

‘Passing’ Film Review: Rebecca Hall’s Stunning Directorial Debut Provocatively Explores Race
R#J

‘R#J’ Film Review: Shakespeare for Social Media? LOL, OK
Jockey

Sony Pictures Classics Wins Horse Racing Drama ‘Jockey’
The Sparks Brothers

‘The Sparks Brothers’ Film Review: Edgar Wright Makes Playful Documentary About Elusive Band Sparks
Wild Indian michael greyeyes sundance

‘Wild Indian’ Star Michael Greyeyes Is ‘Still Haunted’ by His Character’s ‘Inherent Violence’ (Video)
Sesame Street Street Gang

‘Street Gang’ Director Explains Why ‘Sesame Street’ Once Got Backlash From Black Parents (Video)