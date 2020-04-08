Female-Led ‘Doogie Howser’ Remake in the Works at Disney+

A female-led reboot of “Doogie Howser” is in development at Disney+, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The new series, titled “Doogie Kealoha, M.D.” is being written by “How I Met Your Mother” and “Fresh Off the Boat” alum Kourtney Kang and comes from Disney-owned 20th Century Fox TV.

The new series would be set in Hawaii and center on a 16-year-old half Asian, half white girl who works as a doctor.

The original “Doogie Howser, M.D.” starred a very-young Neil Patrick Harris as a teenage physician balancing the challenge of practicing medicine with the everyday problems of teenage life. It ran for four seasons on ABC from 1989-1993 and was created by Steven Bochco and David E. Kelley. Bochco died in 2018; his widow, Dayna, and son, Jesse, will executive produce the reboot alongside Kang, Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.

“Doogie Howser” is the latest reboot for Disney’s streaming service, joining fellow remakes of “Turner and Hooch” and “The Mighty Ducks.” Disney” also did a new version of “High School Musical” and is spinning off series from its popular films including “Monsters Inc,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Star Wars” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.