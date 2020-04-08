Female-Led ‘Doogie Howser’ Remake in the Works at Disney+

“Doogie Kealoha, M.D.” is being written by “How I Met Your Mother” alum Kourtney Kang

| April 8, 2020 @ 10:07 AM Last Updated: April 8, 2020 @ 10:24 AM
Doogie Howser M.D.

ABC

A female-led reboot of “Doogie Howser” is in development at Disney+, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The new series, titled “Doogie Kealoha, M.D.” is being written by “How I Met Your Mother” and “Fresh Off the Boat” alum Kourtney Kang and comes from Disney-owned 20th Century Fox TV.

The new series would be set in Hawaii and center on a 16-year-old half Asian, half white girl who works as a doctor.

Also Read: Bob Iger Teases More Theatrical Releases May Go Directly to Disney+

The original “Doogie Howser, M.D.” starred a very-young Neil Patrick Harris as a teenage physician balancing the challenge of practicing medicine with the everyday problems of teenage life. It ran for four seasons on ABC from 1989-1993 and was created by Steven Bochco and David E. Kelley. Bochco died in 2018; his widow, Dayna, and son, Jesse, will executive produce the reboot alongside Kang, Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.

“Doogie Howser” is the latest reboot for Disney’s streaming service, joining fellow remakes of “Turner and Hooch” and “The Mighty Ducks.” Disney” also did a new version of “High School Musical” and is spinning off series from its popular films including “Monsters Inc,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Star Wars” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

16 Relaxing Video Games for Your Coronavirus Quarantine

  • games to relax with during coronavirus quarantine
  • animal croassing new horizons coronavirus quarantine
  • euro truck simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • sims 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • katamari damacy switch coronavirus quarantine
  • flower ps4 coronavirus quarantine
  • portal 2 coronavirus quarantine
  • talos principle coronavirus quarantine
  • viscera cleanup detail coronavirus quarantine
  • stanley parable coronavirus quarantine
  • cities skylines coronavirus quarantine
  • final fantasy xv coronavirus quarantine
  • goat simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • yakuza 6 coronavirus quarantine
  • hatsune miku project diva future tone coronavirus quarantine
  • saints row 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • sudoku coronavirus quarantine
1 of 17

There are plenty of chill video games you can enjoy while there’s nothing to do outside your home

When I need a distraction from reality, I often turn to video games for solace, because they tend to focus my attention more than watching a movie or TV show or reading a book does. And with the coronavirus pandemic causing so much harm and creating a ton of stress and anxiety for everyone, video games are more helpful than ever in that regard. So here's a list of games that are great for chilling out with while you're stuck at home for the foreseeable future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE