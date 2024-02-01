It’s been seven years since Ryan Murphy has brought Hollywood’s biggest beefs to the television screen. This year, the FX anthology series is back with “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans,” chronicling the rift between novelist and actor Truman Capote and his set of elite women, known as his “swans.”

The series was adapted from Laurence Leamer’s 2021 bestselling book, “Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era,” and focuses on the events that took place after an excerpt from Capote’s unfinished novel “An Prayers” — which details some of the secrets the swans told the writer in confidence — is published in Esquire.

The series premieres Wednesday, Jan. 31, on FX with a two-episode premiere, and will stream the following day on Hulu. Here’s everything you need to know about the release schedule for “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.”

When does “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” premiere?

“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” will premiere with the first two episodes at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

Where is “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” streaming?

Episodes of “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” will stream on Hulu the day after their FX premiere.

What is “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” about?

The eight-episode limited series is based on the bestselling book “Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era” which was written by Laurence Leamer in 2021.

The plot takes place when an excerpt of Capote’s unfinished novel “Answered Prayers” is published in Esquire, creating a shift in the writer’s relationship with the women.

Here’s a synopsis of the series below.

Acclaimed writer Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) surrounded himself with a coterie of society’s most elite women – rich, glamorous socialites who defined a bygone era of high society New York – whom he nicknamed “the swans.” Beautiful and distinguished, the group included grande dame Barbara “Babe” Paley (Naomi Watts), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart). Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets. When an excerpt from the book, Answered Prayers, Capote’s planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with his swans, banished him from the high society he so loved and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.

Chloe Sevigny, Diane Lane and Naomi Watts and Diane Lane in “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.” (FX)

How many episodes are in “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”?

This season of the anthology series consists of eight episodes.

Here’s the full “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” release schedule:

Episode 1: “Pilot” — Wednesday, Jan. 31

“Pilot” — Wednesday, Jan. 31 Episode 2: “Ice Water in their Veins” — Wednesday, Jan. 31

“Ice Water in their Veins” — Wednesday, Jan. 31 Episode 3: “Masquerade 1966” — Wednesday, Feb. 7

“Masquerade 1966” — Wednesday, Feb. 7 Episode 4: “It’s Impossible” — Wednesday, Feb. 14

“It’s Impossible” — Wednesday, Feb. 14 Episode 5: “The Secret Inner Lives of Swans” — Wednesday, Feb. 21

“The Secret Inner Lives of Swans” — Wednesday, Feb. 21 Episode 6: “Hats, Gloves and Effete Homosexuals” — Wednesday, Feb. 28

“Hats, Gloves and Effete Homosexuals” — Wednesday, Feb. 28 Episode 7: “Beautiful Babe” — Wednesday, March 6

“Beautiful Babe” — Wednesday, March 6 Episode 8: “Phantasm Forgiveness” — Wednesday, March 13

Who is in the “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” cast?

The main cast for “Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans” includes Tom Hollander as Truman Capote, Naomi Watts as Barbara “Babe” Paley, Diane Lane as Nancy “Slim” Keith, Chloë Sevigny as Lucy Douglas “C.Z.” Guest, Demi Moore as Ann Woodward, Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill and Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson.

Watch the trailer below for “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.”