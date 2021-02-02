film set proudction behind the scenes generic

Film Producing Is ‘Not a Sustainable Career,’ New Study Says

by | February 2, 2021 @ 4:12 PM

“The credit has really been cannibalized as to who is a producer. I don’t think anyone knows anymore,” veteran producer Rebecca Green says

Despite their flashy reputation of wielding the money behind the movies, film producers often can’t sustain a career in the profession, a new study concludes.

According to a survey by Dear Producer, a digital platform that connects and amplifies the voices of producers, 41% of producers said they earned $25,000 or less exclusively from producing in 2019 — the year before the pandemic decimated their incomes. Last year, 56% percent of the 474 respondents said they earned $25,000 or less — and more than a quarter earned less than $2,500 from producing in 2020.

