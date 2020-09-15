Hollywood’s top executives in streaming and distribution join TheWrap’s annual event

TheGrill is pleased to welcome top streaming executives from Sony, Roku, Pluto TV, Xumo and FimRise to explore how the streaming revolution has transformed the way content is created, distributed and consumed at this year’s three-day, all-virtual conference from Sept. 22-24.

FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher, Sony Pictures Television president of worldwide networks and distribution Keith Le Goy, Roku vice president of programming Rob Holmes, Pluto TV’s senior vice president of content strategy and global partnerships Amy Kuessner and Xumo CEO Colin Petrie-Norris will discuss the latest trends and opportunities in streaming.

For over a decade, TheWrap’s Grill event series has led conversations on the convergence between entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges and opportunities facing content in the digital age.

TheWrap has created a digital-first experience for TheGrill 2020. This year’s event will focus on the future of theatrical, streaming revolution, building inclusion from within and the growth in podcasting and gaming. Attendees will have access to keynotes, panel conversations, roundtable discussions and virtual networking.

Other confirmed speakers previously announced include Recode co-founder and New York Times op-ed columnist Kara Swisher, New York Times media columnist Ben Smith, “Luke Cage” executive producer Cheo Hodari Coker, actor and comedian Maz Jobrani, award-winning producer Effie Brown, “Euphoria” star Nika King, “Indian Matchmaking” creator and executive producer Smriti Mundhraand “Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah” executive producer Page Hurwitz who will be taking part in a roundtable discussion on amplifying diverse voices in Hollywood.

Danny Fisher is the co-founder and CEO of FilmRise, a leading film and TV distribution studio and streaming network. FilmRise releases content to Amazon Prime, The Roku Channel, Peacock, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, Crackle, Tubi and many more services, with over 30,000 hours of content in its library. Fisher also created the FilmRise streaming network, which is the largest independently owned AVOD service in the U.S.

As the president of worldwide networks and distribution for Sony Pictures Television, Keith Le Goy manages all distribution for the company’s television and home entertainment divisions. In this role, he oversees the physical and digital distribution of film, television and other content to all media and retail platforms, as well as SPT’s networks around the world.

Rob Holmes is the vice president of programming at Roku, where he oversees the development and growth of The Roku Channel as well as the programming strategy for the company. Prior to Roku, he was with Comcast, where he developed and executed the strategy for the company’s advanced advertising group to become the industry leading solution for premium video content.

Colin Petrie-Norris serves as chief executive officer of Xumo, the leading, free ad-supported TV (FAST) service in the United States. Xumo delivers a personal, valuable media experience through everyday touch points such as smart TVs, mobile devices, streaming box applications and free channels built into mainstream streaming devices.

Amy Kuessner is the senior vice president of content strategy and global partnerships for Pluto TV where she employs extensive experience creating and implementing growth strategies, developing partnerships, licensing and negotiations, and building the global content platform for the leading free streaming television service.

Event sponsors and community partners include Lifetime, Starz, Gerber Kawasaki, FilmRise, NFP insurance, WarnerMedia, IDG Consulting, Create the Writers Room and Young Entertainment Activists and Dot.LA.