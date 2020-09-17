Go Pro Today

FilmRise Picks Up Streaming Rights to UK’s ‘Shameless,’ Other Shows From NENT Studios UK (Exclusive)

Streaming network to license 500 hours of content, including “Peep Show” and six seasons of “Doc Martin”

| September 17, 2020 @ 9:00 AM
shameless uk

NENT Studios UK

FilmRise has signed a deal with NENT Studios UK to license 500-plus hours of content, including the original British version of the Showtime hit “Shameless” and six seasons of the beloved comedy “Doc Martin.”

Under the deal with the Nordic Entertainment Group’s production/distribution business, FilmRise will pick up North and South American digital rights, including AVOD and SVOD, for a range of shows, including “Peep Show,” the longest-running comedy in the history of the U.K.’s Channel 4 history; the BAFTA-winning comedy “Black Books” and more.

“Shameless,” a Manchester-set comedy that ran for 11 seasons in the U.K. from 2003-11, helped launch the career of a young James McAvoy and spawned a successful Showtime version set in Pittsburgh and starring William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum.

“This new partnership with NENT Studios UK is very exciting for us,” FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher said in a statement. “It represents FilmRise’s expanding business as a licensing and distribution partner with global entertainment studios.”

Also Read: FilmRise Fetches US Rights to 'The Dog Doc' About Innovative Veterinarian (Exclusive)

Scott Kirkpatrick, SVP of North America of NENT Studios UK. added “We have done an abundance of successful business with FilmRise under the DRG banner. Now we are excited to grow this business in various ways with FilmRise as part of the larger NENT Group.”

FilmRise, founded in 2012 by veteran producers and financiers Danny Fisher, Jack Fisher and Alan Klingenstein, offers over 30,000 film and television titles across multiple worldwide streaming platforms.

The deal was negotiated by Whitney Muroff, director of acquisitions & co-productions, FilmRise and Scott Kirkpatrick, SVP, North America and Adam Barth, Commercial Director & SVP EMEA of NENT Studios UK.

