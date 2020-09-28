‘Filthy Rich’ EP on ‘Saint’ Margaret and ‘Sinner’ Ginger’s Battle – Plus a Sneak Peek at Episode 2 (Exclusive Video)

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Fox’s “Filthy Rich.”)

The battle between Margaret Monreaux (Kim Cattrall) and her late husband’s illegitimate daughter, Ginger Sweet (Melia Kreiling), continues on this week’s episode of Fox’s new Southern Gothic drama “Filthy Rich.” And showrunner Abe Sylvia says the fight between the “saint” running the Sunshine Network and and “sinner” Ginger, the founder of X-rated cam site Sin Wagon refuses to be silenced with (what she deems to be not enough) hush money after she and the other two illegitimate children of Margaret’s dead husband, Eugene (Gerald McRaney), are brought into the spotlight following his death.

“They’re very similar, and I think that’s the rub, right? They’re both master manipulators of media, they just have chosen two different paths, Margaret obviously being the saint and Ginger, not to be redundant, the sinner,” Sylvia tells TheWrap. “And those two things are kind of internally at odds. But if they were really to take a step back, they’d understand that they have more in common than not.”

In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek from Monday’s episode, titled “John 3:3,” you’ll see Margaret go to Reverend Paul Luke Thomas (Aaron Lazar) to try to figure out a way to save her family’s reputation following the airing of Eugene’s dirty laundry and Ginger’s refusal to go away. His solution is to baptize Ginger — something Margaret appears incredibly reluctant to do.

“What the reverend comes to make Margaret understand is that she has to remember that the redemption story is the eternal story for Christians,” Sylvia told TheWrap. “And so Ginger is actually the perfect ground zero for rebuilding the reputation of the brand, because if she redeems herself, that’s fantastic for the brand. If she doesn’t, they get to try again. What’s more Christian than that, than trying to save the sinner?”

Here’s the description for tonight’s episode of “Filthy Rich”: With no choice but to accept Eugene’s illegitimate children, Margaret finds a way to capitalize on this surprise revelation for the benefit of herself and Sunny Club. Meanwhile, Margaret puts Eric in charge of the charitable arm of the company and Rose finds out the shocking truth about Jason.

While we had Sylvia on the phone, we asked him what he can tell us about that shocking cliffhanger at the end of Episode 1, which showed Eugene awaking in a swamp, weeks after his family and the rest of the world learned of his death.

“Well, all will be revealed in good time,” Sylvia said. “What I will say is that the South is ripe with legend and the Gothic stories and he is on the eternal path of the sinner in the road to redemption. And in a show that’s about religion, one of the things that I was pretty adamant about was we need a story that tells the audience that faith is real.”

“Filthy Rich” airs Mondays at 9/8c on Fox.

