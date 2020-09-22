Ratings: Fox’s ‘Filthy Rich’ Has a Pretty Poor Debut

ABC’s simulcast of “Monday Night Football” blows up broadcast competition

Fox’s “Filthy Rich” wasn’t exactly rolling in TV ratings on Monday night. The network’s debut of “L.A.’s Finest,” which served as the lead-in for the Kim Cattrall drama, did a little bit better.

Either way, an ABC simulcast of “Monday Night Football” annihilated the rest of broadcast television on what was technically the first weeknight of the 2020-21 TV season. The opening of the Las Vegas Raiders’ new stadium aired on both ESPN and ABC as a special salute to the 50th anniversary of “Monday Night Football,” which started on ABC in September 1970.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.6 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.9 million, according to preliminary numbers.

More to come…