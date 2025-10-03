‘Final Destination 7’: Michiel Blanchart Eyed to Direct New Line Sequel

Belgian filmmaker Michiel Blanchart is being eyed to direct “Final Destination 7,” TheWrap has learned. According to an insider with knowledge of the project, no offer has been given yet.

Lori Evans Taylor, who wrote the script for “Bloodlines,” along with Guy Busick, is writing the new script.

“Bloodlines” is the first “Final Destination” movie released in 14 years, which earned an excellent $51 million opening weekend from 3,523 theaters. The film has earned far and away the most successful opening weekend in the history of the franchise even after inflation adjustment.

The series record previously belonged to 2009’s “The Final Destination” with a $27.4 million opening, or $41 million in today’s figures. The film ultimately garnered $286 million worldwide at the box office.

Nostalgia from millennials who watched the films about Death hunting those that escape its grasp back in their high school and college years is a major factor, but “Bloodlines” is also getting a big boost from the best reception the series has ever earned, including Rotten Tomatoes scores of 93% critics and 89% audience to go with a B+ on CinemaScore.

Franchise producer Craig Perry and franchise veteran Sheila Hanahan Taylor are producing the seventh installment, as are Jon Watts and his wife, Dianne McGunigle, along with Toby Emmerich. Warren Zide is exec producing.

Blanchart first broke out with his short film “You’re Dead, Hélène” which made it to the Oscar shortlist in 2023 for best live-action short. Tri-Star is now developing an English-language version with Sam Raimi as producer.

Blanchart made his feature directorial debut with 2024 action crime thriller “Night Call.” He is repped by WME and Ithaka Media.