‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Set to Continue Warner Bros.’ Box Office Winning Streak

New Line’s revival of the 2000s horror series is headed for a strong $40 million opening weekend

Warner Bros. is still riding high from the spectacular success of “A Minecraft Movie” and “Sinners,” which have combined for more than $1.1 billion in global box office grosses. That winning streak should continue this weekend with New Line’s “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” a revival of the 2000s horror series about people trying (and failing) to cheat death.

Based on pre-release tracking, “Bloodlines” is on pace to be the highest grossing “Final Destination” film ever, and depending on how well it legs out on Memorial Day weekend and beyond as a gory alternative to the likes of “Lilo & Stitch” and “Mission: Impossible 8,” it may hold that franchise record even after inflation adjustment.

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

