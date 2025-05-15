‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Set to Continue Warner Bros.’ Box Office Winning Streak

Warner Bros. is still riding high from the spectacular success of “A Minecraft Movie” and “Sinners,” which have combined for more than $1.1 billion in global box office grosses. That winning streak should continue this weekend with New Line’s “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” a revival of the 2000s horror series about people trying (and failing) to cheat death.

Based on pre-release tracking, “Bloodlines” is on pace to be the highest grossing “Final Destination” film ever, and depending on how well it legs out on Memorial Day weekend and beyond as a gory alternative to the likes of “Lilo & Stitch” and “Mission: Impossible 8,” it may hold that franchise record even after inflation adjustment.