‘Final Fantasy XIV’ Gets Mountain Dew-Inspired Giant Bird, Virtual Soda in Cross-Promotion

Producer Naoki Yoshida initially thought the collab was a “dad joke”

"Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail" (Square Enix/Mountain Dew)
"Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail" (Square Enix/Mountain Dew)

A collaboration between the always popular “Final Fantasy” video game franchise and the soda brand famously loved by gamers, Mountain Dew, brings forth a new giant bird for you to ride as your mount with a green-colored version of the Zu mount: Mountain Zu. The giant bird will be featured in the “Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail” expansion.

It’s a limited-time-only experience that gamers can nab if they participate in the U.S.-only opportunity, which would mean they’d have to drink the carbonated bird mount beverage in real life. Mountain Zu gets unlocked in the game once a player redeems the codes needed from the drinks they purchase in stores. Participants can use the codes printed on the inside of beverage caps to get other prizes as well, both in the game and in real life.

“Introducing a special collaboration mount between Final Fantasy XIV and MTN Dew, the Mountain Zu! This subspecies of the monstrous zu is known to inhabit the mountain regions of the Near East. Seeking to tame the ill-temepered bird, Hannish alchemists fed it a specially concocted brew, which had the desired effect while causing the creature to give off a refreshing citrus aroma,” Mountain Dew Gaming writes in a description of the partnership on its website.

Aside from Mountain Zu, some of the prizes you can win include a Mountain Dew Pop gaming pad, a one-month Xbox game pass membership, a TimTheTatman mug, a “Final Fantasy XIV” online starter edition of the game and more.

Initially, “Final Fantasy XIV” director and producer Naoki Yoshida thought the agreement between the two brands was a “dad joke.”

“When I saw the proposal from the team in America, and I saw the name Mountain Zu, I was thinking, ‘Wow, this sounds like a dad joke.’ You would hear that in Japan too.” The collab kicked off on Thursday and the partnership ends on July 14. “Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail” comes out on July 2.

Watch Yoshida’s full Final Fantasy producer letter below:

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Square Enix)
Read Next
Summer Game Fest 2023: 'Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth' Release Window, 'Sonic Superstars' Among Showcase Reveals

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.