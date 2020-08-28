Republicans Hold Virtual 2020 National Convention

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Ratings: ABC Wins Broadcast’s Convention-Coverage Battle on Final Night of RNC

by | August 28, 2020 @ 8:39 AM

But CBS tops Thursday’s primetime averages in key demo with “Big Brother’s” 8 p.m. domination

The 2020 Democratic and Republican National Conventions are finally, mercifully over. On Thursday, ABC News topped the 10 p.m. hour with its RNC coverage.

While ABC had the most primetime viewers — on average — last night, CBS edged both ABC and NBC in the key demographic’s ratings. That was thanks to “Big Brother’s” domination among adults 18-49 at 8 o’clock.

The below Nielsen numbers are not adjusted for time zones. Therefore, the ratings for CBS, NBC and ABC, which carried Night 4 of the RNC live at 10 p.m. ET, should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

Also Read: ABC's 'United We Fall' Season Finale Rises in Viewers From Last Week

Other interesting notes from Thursday’s broadcast primetime window came from an as-close-as-it-gets battle between the Spanish-language networks, and Fox reruns settling for seventh place in total viewers — below even The CW.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 2.34 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Big Brother” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.0/6 and 4 million viewers. “Love Island” at 9 got a 0.4/3 and 1.7 million viewers. Convention coverage at 10 had a 0.2/2 and 1.3 million viewers.

ABC and NBC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. ABC was first in total viewers with 2.5 million, NBC was third with 2.26 million.

Also Read: Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Lifts NBC to Top Tuesday's RNC Hour - and Primetime

For ABC, following reruns, RNC coverage at 10 drew a 0.4/2 and 2.3 million viewers.

For NBC, after repeats, the convention coverage at 10 had a 0.3/2 and 1.8 million viewers.

Telemundo and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Telemundo topped Univision for fourth in total viewers by just 1,000 overall audience members, with 1.133 million viewers to Univision’s 1.132 million.

Also Read: Nielsen Names Scott Brown Head of Audience Measurement

Fox was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and seventh in viewers with 779,000, airing all reruns.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and sixth in viewers with 796,000. “Mysteries Decoded” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 860,000 viewers. A rerun followed.

Now that the conventions are wrapped up, we’d say “back to your regularly scheduled program,” but it’s still the end of summer and the middle (we hope) of a pandemic.

18 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'United We Fall' (Photos)
With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series,...
ABC/Fox/CBS/The CW
Rank:  18       Show: "Taskmaster"*        Net: The CW          Total Viewers: 212,000 *Network debut of U.K. series
The CW
Rank:  17       Show: "Being Reuben"*        Net: The CW          Total Viewers: 242,000    *Network debut of U.K. series
The CW
Rank:  16       Show: "Fridge Wars"*       Net: The CW         Total Viewers: 398,000 *Network debut of Canadian series
The CW
Rank:  15       Show: "Tell Me a Story"*        Net: The CW          Total Viewers: 434,000 *Network debut of CBS All Access series
CBS All Access
Rank:  14       Show: "Killer Camp"*        Net: The CW          Total Viewers: 483,000 *Network debut of U.K. series
The CW
Rank:  13       Show: "Dead Pixels"*        Net: The CW          Total Viewers: 506,000 *Network debut of U.K. series
The CW
Rank:  12       Show: "Coroner"*        Net: The CW          Total Viewers: 715,000 *Network debut of Canadian series
The CW
Rank:  11      Show: "Labor of Love"      Net:  Fox         Total Viewers: 891,000
Fox
Rank:  10      Show: "DC's Stargirl"*          Net: The CW            Total Viewers: 1.224 million      *Network debut of DC Universe series
The CW
Rank:  9      Show:  "Celebrity Watch Party"    Net: Fox         Total Viewers: 1.785 million
Fox
Rank:  8     Show:   "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!"      Net: ABC         Total Viewers: 2.412 million
ABC
Rank:  7       Show: "Cannonball"*        Net: NBC         Total Viewers: 2.655 *Network debut of USA Network series
NBC
Rank:  6      Show:  "The Genetic Detective"      Net:    ABC        Total Viewers:  3.264 million
ABC
Rank: 5        Show: "Tough as Nails"       Net: CBS       Total Viewers:    4.096 million
CBS
Rank:  4     Show:  "Don't"         Net: ABC            Total Viewers:  4.178 million
ABC
Rank: 3        Show: "United We Fall"       Net: ABC      Total Viewers:    4.235 million
ABC
Rank: 2        Show: "Ultimate Tag"       Net: Fox       Total Viewers:    4.351 million
Fox
Rank:  1       Show: "Game On!"        Net: CBS          Total Viewers: 4.437 million
CBS

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Jim Gaffigan american dreamer

Comedian Jim Gaffigan Goes Off on RNC, Trump, Fox News and More: ‘Wake Up’
Donald Trump

‘Morning Joe’ Warns RNC Night 4 Could Be Coronavirus ‘Superspreader’ (Video)
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

Here’s an Excellent Flashback: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s Earliest ‘Bill & Ted’ Interviews (Exclusive)
Donald Trump RNC 2020 Speech

Chris Wallace ‘Surprised at the Lack of Fireworks’ in Trump’s RNC Speech (Video)
Melania Trump Green Screen Dress RNC 2020

People Had a Lot of Green Screen Fun on Twitter With Melania Trump’s RNC Dress
Donald Trump RNC speech

Watch Rachel Maddow’s Rapid Fire Fact Check of Trump’s RNC Speech (Video)
Donald Trump at RNC

Hundreds Protest Outside White House During Trump RNC Speech
fox news ran biden ad over rnc speaker

A Two-Minute Joe Biden Ad Ran on Fox News Over RNC Speech (Video)

As 3,000 Cinemas Reopen, Will Moviegoers Return?
AMC Movie Theaters

Nearly Half of US Movie Theaters Will Be Open This Weekend Even Without New York, California
Donald Melania Trump

Cable News Ratings RNC Night 3: Fox News Had More Total Viewers Than Broadcast Networks Combined
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE