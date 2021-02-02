Animal Planet’s “Finding Bigfoot” has found new life on Discovery+. The series, which ended three years ago, is getting a new two-hour streaming special, “Finding Bigfoot: The Search Continues,” TheWrap has learned.

We’ve also got your first look at the team’s return. Watch the video above.

The “Finding Bigfoot” series ran for 89 episodes from 2011-2017. Spoiler alert: they, ah, didn’t find Bigfoot.

Maybe this time, though. In “Finding Bigfoot: The Search Continues,” the “Finding Bigfoot” gang is out to — well, you get it.

Here’s why: Bigfoot sightings have greatly increased over the past year as the U.S. has been in lockdown due to COVID-19, according to Discovery. These multiple sightings, coupled with advanced technologies, have convinced the original “Finding Bigfoot” team – led by Bigfoot Field Research Organization (BFRO) president Matt Moneymaker, expert field caller James “Bobo” Fay, evidence analyst Cliff Barackman and field biologist Ranae Holland — to get back on the road and into the woods for their biggest investigations to date with the best evidence the team has ever had.

Recent reports from areas in Ohio and West Virginia prove to be too compelling for the investigators to ignore, the logline/excuse for returning the I.P. continues. Among other stories in this two-hour special, the reunited “Finding Bigfoot” team travels to a property in southeast Ohio that has been under surveillance for five years by BFRO investigator Bea Mills. The evidence has been building after the homeowner and his family has had several mysterious encounters over the years.

Advancements in technology give the team evidence including clean audio of Bigfoot vocalizations, detailed footprint casts with skin ridge details and quality pictures by advanced cameras. As the team closes in on this active hotspot, they enlist the help of some highly specialized thermal vision drone pilots to get their own Bigfoot footage.

“Finding Bigfoot: The Search Continues” is produced for Discovery+ by Ping Pong Productions, where Casey Brumels and Brad Kuhlman are executive producers. For Discovery+, Keith Hoffman serves as executive producer with Sarah Russell as supervising producer.

The “Finding Bigfoot” special streams on Discovery+ on Monday, Feb. 8.