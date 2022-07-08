Disgraced former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo hinted at some sort of return Friday on his Instagram.

The video post contained a montage of black and white shots of Cuomo — shirtless in one, smoking a cigar in another — and kicked off with a title card captioned “Somethings coming… Summer ‘22.”

Cuomo’s representative(s) and lawyer did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

CNN fired Cuomo in December 2021 following an investigation into his involvement and advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who faced claims of sexual assault.

The former journalist recently posted photos from Ukraine on his Instagram. At the end of June, he captioned a post with, “In Ukraine. We can not forget. Russians are apparently targeting civilians.”

“Major deadly bombing at a shopping mall in random area of central Ukraine just now. Maybe hundreds inside,” the caption continues. “Dead and injured unknown as yet. Kyiv hit Sunday. This is inside. There would have been many dead if this city was not somewhat emptied out.”

Slides in the same post depict a damaged kindergarten playground with mud-splattered buildings as well as other buildings that have been hit.

“More to come of how bad it is getting here. #ukraine#ukrainewar #letsgetafterit,” he added.

On July 4, Cuomo posted more videos and photos, calling attention to the Ukrainian fight for freedom that Americans were celebrating.

“I was here with my brother Sean Penn who is working on a film showing the reality and helping the hurting with relief org CORE,” the former CNN anchor wrote. “He interviewed President Zelensky who pleaded for more from the U.S. – from anyone. Darya Serhyi and Andrey pictured with me are all proud ukranians AND journalists. They are taking great risks to capture the story with Penn and others. Oleg Reshetnyak is a journalist who cant see family in occupied east area. Now working for government. “

When Cuomo left CNN, he made a statement about his time ending: “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.”

In March 2022, the former “Cuomo Prime Time” anchor filed an arbitration demand for $125 million, which includes remaining salary and “future lost wages,” in his first legal move since he got fired.