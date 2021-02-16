Fired KROQ Morning Host Kevin Ryder Joins Rival KLOS

Kevin Ryder, the former co-host of the long-running morning show “The Kevin and Bean Show” on KROQ, has joined the team of one of Southern California’s rival rock radio stations, KLOS 95.5.

Ryder and his entire team at the “Kevin and Bean Show” were abruptly fired by KROQ last March near the start of the pandemic, and Ryder will now join another LA broadcasting legend Doug “Sluggo” Roberts for the station’s afternoon block.

The “Kevin & Sluggo” show will air live each weekday from 3-7 p.m. and will debut on Thursday, Feb. 18. The show is described as “Maxim Magazine … meets Rolling Stone … meets ESPN … meets Comedy Central,” and will feature a mix of rock music, talk, comedy, listener interactions and celebrity and artist interviews.

Also Read: KROQ Names Stryker and Klein as New Morning Hosts, Duo to Replace Kevin Ryder

“I’m happy KLOS has lowered their standards just enough for me to slip in. Everyone at the station, starting with Heidi and Frank in the morning, are having fun, and love the music they’re playing. I’m happy to be working in the afternoon, with my longtime friend Sluggo, because one of us needs to be able to use the English language sufficiently,” Ryder said in a statement. “Plus, I need my beauty sleep to remain at the top of the modeling game. I’m looking forward to reconnecting with listeners and having fun on the air in L.A. again!”

Kevin Ryder had been the host of “The Kevin & Bean Show” for 30 years in Los Angeles and was inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters and Radio Hall of Fame. But despite that pedigree, Ryder was taken off the airwaves on KROQ without notice and even said he was escorted out of the building.

KROQ quickly replaced “The Kevin & Bean Show” with Stryker and Klein, who were previously the station’s afternoon hosts.

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Rips KROQ for Firing Kevin Ryder and Morning Team: 'Shame on You'

“We’re doubling-down on ‘live and local’ with one of the very best in our craft,” Otto Padron, Meruelo Media President and CEO, said in a statement. “Bringing Kevin Ryder on-board was a no-brainer, as this is the type of bold and disruptive move that delivers compelling voices and relevant content to our very deserving listeners. We welcome Kevin and his legion of loyal fans to the KLOS Meruelo Media family!”

“Great talent and content are king. If we’re not providing both, we’ll become irrelevant. Kevin is laugh out loud funny, an A-List content creator, hall of famer, this market loves him, and adding him to the team and partnering him with Sluggo completes what I consider to be the most powerful and entertaining on-air lineup in all of Southern California,” KLOS program director, Keith Cunningham said in a statement.