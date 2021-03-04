‘Firefly Lane’ Debuts in Top Slot on Nielsen’s Streaming List

Netflix’s Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke drama “Firefly Lane” debuted at No. 1 on Nielsen’s list of the Top 10 streaming series for the Week of Feb. 1-Feb. 7.

The 10-episode show starring Heigl and Chalke as lifelong besties, which debuted Feb.3, was watched for more than 1.3 billion minutes in just its first five days, the ratings currency company said Thursday.

Netflix, which strategically releases its own viewership data, declined TheWrap’s request for comment on Nielsen’s reported minutes watch. The streaming service has not yet revealed comparable numbers for “Firefly Lane’s” audience.

In Nielsen’s SVOD originals runnerup slot for the week beginning Feb. 1 was Netflix’s Shonda Rhimes hit “Bridgerton,” which been been hanging out on the chart ever since its Dec. 25, 2020 debut, with 659 million minutes watched, and in third place was Disney+’s “WandaVision,” which launched Episode 5 during that time period, with 589 million.

Below are Nielsen’s Top 10 from Feb. 1, 2021 through Feb. 7, 2021, ranked by minutes viewed.

Firefly Lane (Netflix): 1.308 billion minutes viewed

Bridgerton (Netflix): 659 million minutes viewed

WandaVision (Disney+): 589 million minutes viewed

The Crown (Netflix): 305 million minutes viewed

Longmire (Netflix): 296 million minutes viewed

Cobra Kai (Netflix): 296 million minutes viewed

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix): 266 million minutes viewed

Go Dog Go (Netflix): 257 million minutes viewed

Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix): 256 million minutes viewed

Blown Away (Netflix): 242 million minutes viewed

Currently, Nielsen’s SVOD Content Ratings measures programs on streaming platforms Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix.

Nielsen launched its weekly Top 10 streaming show rankings in September, beginning with results for the week of Aug. 3. Last month, the company moved away from one overall Top 10 list to three separate lists for each week: one for streaming originals series (like “Firefly Lane”), one for acquired content (like “Criminal Minds,” which streams on Netflix) and one for movies on streaming, (which was topped by Netflix’s “The Dig” this week).