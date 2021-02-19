Showtime’s upcoming anthology “The First Lady” has recast the role of Nancy Howe, with Judy Greer replacing Pamela Adlon, who had to leave the production due to a scheduling conflict.

Howe was the trusted confidante and social secretary of former first lady Betty Ford (who will be played Michelle Pfeiffer). Per Showtime, “The two were inseparable through thick and thin, from facing Betty’s struggle with breast cancer to turning dusty White House traditions upside down.”

Greer will appear on four episodes of “The First Lady,” which is described as “a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies. This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women, tracing their journeys to Washington through interweaving storylines with an enlightening intimacy, with season one focusing on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.”

Also Read: Aaron Eckhart to Play Gerald Ford on Showtime's 'First Lady' Anthology Series

Along with Pfeiffer playing Betty Ford, “The First Lady” stars Viola Davis as former first lady Michelle Obama and Aaron Eckhart as President Gerald Ford. The casting for Eleanor Roosevelt has not yet been announced.

Additional cast members include Jayme Lawson as young Michelle Obama, Kristine Froseth as young Betty Ford, and Rhys Wakefield as Vice President Dick Cheney.

“The First Lady” is created by author Aaron Cooley, who executive produces alongside Cathy Schulman, Davis, Julius Tennon, Andrew Wang, Susanne Bier, Jeff Gaspin and Brad Kaplan. Bier is also directing.

The series hails from Showtime and Lionsgate Television.

Among Greer’s many TV credits are the series “Kidding,” “Masters of Sex,” “Californication,” “Archer” and “Casual.” On the film side, she’s recently appeared in “The 15:17 to Paris,” “Ant-Man and The Wasp,” “War for the Planet of the Apes,” “Wilson” and “Lemon.”

Greer is repped by Artists First, CAA and Felker Toczek.