Chip and Joanna Gaines’ New ‘Fixer Upper’ to Debut on Discovery+ Ahead of Magnolia Network Launch

The return of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ “Fixer Upper” will launch on Discovery Inc.’s new streaming service, Discovery+, before the show debuts on the couple’s upcoming channel, Magnolia Network, later next year. And so will more of the Gaineses’ new shows that are slated to premiere on Magnolia, the rebranded DIY Network, which is a joint venture between the former HGTV stars and Discovery.

Discovery+’s “exclusive preview” of Magnolia Network content will include episodes of “Fixer Upper” reboot “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” new cooking series “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines,” where viewers will spend time in the kitchen with Joanna as she shares her favorite recipes, “Road to Launch,” featuring intimate conversations between the Gaineses and various talent from the upcoming Magnolia Network programming slate, and the documentary “Courage to Run,” which chronicles a fortuitous meeting that inspired Chip to train for and complete his first marathon, as well as the premiere episodes from 10 upcoming Magnolia Network original series.

The Magnolia Network content preview will be exclusive to Discovery+ until the launch of the Gaineses’ network later in 2021. No debut date for Magnolia, which was originally slated to be available in October but was delayed due to the pandemic, has been set yet.

Discovery revealed that some of Magnolia Network’s content would be first heading to Discovery+ during a presentation about the new streaming service Wednesday. The platform will launch on Jan. 4, 2020 and cost $4.99 per month with ads or $6.99 without ads. Discovery will partner with Verizon to give its 55 million customers up to a free year of Discovery+, depending on their service plans.

You can find out more about Discovery+, including the other original and library content that will be available on the streaming service (in addition to the Gaineses’ Magnolia Network preview and three new “90 Day Fiance” spinoff series) here.