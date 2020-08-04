‘Fixer Upper’ to Return on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network

“Fixer Upper” is set to return on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ upcoming Magnolia Network, a fixed-up version of Discovery’s DIY Network.

Magnolia, a rebrand of DIY co-owned by the Gaineses and Discovery, Inc., is now expected to launch in 2021. The new “Fixer Upper” will be ready in time for the channel’s launch.

“The day we wrapped our final episode of ‘Fixer Upper,’ we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again,” Chip and Joanna Gaines said in a statement. “These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don’t think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!”

HGTV Boss Says No to New 'Fixer Upper': 'What Made the Show Special Was Chip and Jo'

In addition to the “Fixer Upper” reboot (Magnolia’s word, not ours), the cable channel announced two new series: an untitled project featuring interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn and “Self Employed” with entrepreneur Jonathan Morris.

Below is some info on the two new shows.

Self-taught interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn’s untitled project showcases his eclectic yet distinctive style and keen eye for design. Along with his team of skilled designers, Flynn creates the most breathtaking spaces and tackles decorating projects on any budget or within any scope, all with a dash of humor.

Why Discovery's Lifestyle Boss Doesn't Mind Poaching Viewers From Her Own Networks

“Self Employed” follows Fort Worth, Texas-based entrepreneur Jonathan Morris as he travels the United States meeting some of the country’s most inspiring small business owners. Together, they will share stories of unwavering resilience, insatiable ambition and the winding roads they’ve traveled to successfully build their dream jobs.

“Fixer Upper” and the Flynn and Morris shows join an expanding slate for Magnolia, which now has 14 series in production and another 22 in development.

The original “Fixer Upper” aired for five seasons on HGTV, and was the popular cable channel’s No. 1 show when it went off the air in April 2018.

Given all the obsession lately with Tarek and Christina El Moussa, you might think "Flip or Flop" is HGTV's biggest hit. But it isn't. Here are 25 HGTV shows ranked, from least to most total viewers. HGTV 25. "Listed Sisters"Total viewers: 1.041 million HGTV 24. "America's Most Desperate Kitchen"Total viewers: 1.058 million HGTV 23. "Rehab Addict Detroit"Total viewers: 1.319 million HGTV 22. "Hawaii Life"Total viewers: 1.320 million HGTV 21. "Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation"Total viewers: 1.394 million HGTV 20. "Love It or List It"Total viewers: 1.479 million HGTV 19. "Island Hunters"Total viewers: 1.486 million HGTV 18. "Tiny House Big Living"Total viewers: 1.498 million HGTV 17. "Island Life"Total viewers: 1.501 million HGTV 16. "House Hunters Renovation"Total viewers: 1.554 million HGTV 15. "Mexico Life"Total viewers: 1.578 million HGTV 14. "Tiny House Hunters"Total viewers: 1.579 million HGTV 13. "Good Bones"Total viewers: 1.606 million HGTV 12. "Lakefront Bargain Hunt"Total viewers: 1.686 million HGTV 11. "House Hunters: Where Are They Now?"Total viewers: 1.689 million HGTV 10. "Beachfront Bargain Hunt"Total viewers: 1.711 million HGTV 9. "Caribbean Life"Total viewers: 1.712 million HGTV 8. "Property Brothers Buying and Selling"Total viewers: 1.733 million HGTV 7. "House Hunters International"Total viewers: 1.790 million HGTV 6. "House Hunters"Total viewers: 1.864 million HGTV 5. "Property Brothers"Total viewers: 2.015 million HGTV 4. "Ellen's Design Challenge"Total viewers: 2.230 million HGTV 3. "Brother vs. Brother"Total viewers: 2.694 million HGTV 2. "Flip or Flop"Total viewers: 2.869 million HGTV 1. "Fixer Upper"Total viewers: 4.373 million HGTV That was quite a squeaker between "Caribbean Life" and "Beachfront Bargain Hunt," wasn't it? That's all we've got for you, folks. But before you go, here's one last photo of a lifestyle none of us will ever be able to ... HGTV

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)