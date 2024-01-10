A Calvin Klein advertisement featuring singer FKA Twigs has been banned by the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority for displaying her as a “stereotypical sexual object.”

The advertisement, the video version for which you can watch above, included the signer donning a denim shirt that was haphazardly wrapped around her, exposing the right side of her body. The text in the ad reads, “Calvins or nothing.”

The Advertising Standards Authority said that the “image’s composition placed viewers’ focus on the model’s body rather than on the clothing being advertised.”

“The ad used nudity and centred on FKA twigs’ physical features rather than the clothing, to the extent that it presented her as a stereotypical sexual object,” the statement continued.

The organization also rules the ad as “irresponsible and likely to cause serious offence,” and “must not appear again in the form complained of.”

The ban comes after at least two formal complaints that stated the images were “overly sexualized,” and objectifying women. Complaints were also filed against Kendall Jenner, who appeared in the campaign last March. However, the Advertising Standards Authority ruled differently on those ads. According to the organization, Jenner’s ad was within the bounds of acceptable advertising standards.

Calvin Klein has taken to FKA Twigs’ defense, arguing that the company has advertised very similarly in the past.

“The images were not vulgar and were of two confident and empowered women who had chosen to identify with the Calvin Klein brand, and the ads contained a progressive and enlightened message,” the brand said in a statement.

FKA Twigs has not yet commented on the banned advertisement.