‘Flashdance’ Reboot TV Series in Development at Paramount+

A TV series reboot of the 1983 classic “Flashdance” is in the very early stages of development CBS All Access, which will soon be rebranded as Paramount+, TheWrap has learned.

Tracy McMillan is writing the script for the potential series, which will be executive produced by Angela Robinson (who is set to direct the pilot) and Lynda Obst, who was associate producer on the original Jennifer Beals-led Paramount movie.

Paramount Television Studios would produce the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported news of the “Flashdance” TV series. “The new take will revolve around a young Black woman with ballet dreams and a strip club reality who struggles to find her place in the world while navigating romance, money, art, friendship and how to love herself.”

Representatives CBS All Access declined TheWrap’s request for comment and Paramount Television Studios did not immediately respond.

Last month, ViacomCBS revealed that CBS All Access will be called Paramount+ beginning early next year. The rebranding is the second, and much bigger, phase of the two-phase expansion of CBS All Access, which first launched in 2014 and was among the earliest entrants in the streaming space. In July, All Access added more than 3,500 episodes from Viacom networks BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Smithsonian Channel, along with a smaller redesign that incorporates hubs for the Viacom networks.

In the weeks since the July addition of content, ViacomCBS said that All Access broke a new record for total monthly streams in August and experienced one of its best months ever in terms of new subscriber sign-ups (though revealed no actual numbers). In addition, the average age of new subscribers in August was measurably younger than the service’s overall average subscriber age, due in large part to the addition of UEFA and the newly added content from various ViacomCBS brands.