Florian Schneider, German Electronic Music Pioneer With Kraftwerk, Dies at 73

Florian Schneider, a keyboardist and co-founder of the German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, has died after a short battle with cancer, the band said in a statement to Rolling Stone. He was 73.

“Kraftwerk co-founder and electro pioneer Ralf Hütter has sent us the very sad news that his friend and companion over many decades. Florian Schneider has passed away from a short cancer disease just a few days after his 73rd birthday,” the band said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Schneider and Hütter formed up in 1968 at the Academy of Arts in Remscheid, where they performed improvisational music together before founding Kraftwerk in 1970. Together their avant-garde, Kraut rock sounds, especially their seminal 1974 album “Autobahn,” helped shape the sounds of synth pop and rock groups in the ’80s and beyond.

