Fresh off the festival debut of his new film “The Son,” Florian Zeller has signed on to write, direct and co-produce a television adaptation of the Tony-winning play “The Lehman Trilogy.”

The series will mark the first project under the Oscar-winner’s newly formed Blue Morning Pictures banner alongside Mediawan and Federica Sainte-Rose. Lorenzo Mieli will produce for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle company, while Domenico Procacci will produce for Fandango. Executive producers are Federica Sainte-Rose and Lorenzo De Maio of De Maio Entertainment.

Stefano Massini’s play chronicles the history of one of the global financial institutions that led to the 2008 recession. “The Lehman Trilogy” won five Tony Awards at this year’s ceremony, including Best Play and Best Direction of a Play for Sam Mendes.

“I am delighted to be working with Lorenzo Mieli and Domenico Procacci to help bring this epic story to life,” said Zeller. “The Lehman trilogy is a fascinating tale of family and power which spans decades in an ever changing social and political landscape in America. I could not dream of a richer canvas on which to work and so grateful to everyone who made this a reality.”

Zeller will return to theater after adapting his own play “The Father” for the screen in 2020, starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. The film won the Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins. His follow-up “The Son” stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby and premiered at the 79th Venice Film Festival. Sony Pictures Classics will release the film in select theaters on Nov. 11.

Zeller is represented by CAA and Adequat in France, as well as attorneys Carlos Goodman and Mitch Smelkinson at Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher.