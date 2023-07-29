Thanks to a superseding indictment issued on Thursday, three more charges were added to Donald Trump’s second indictment. And, for state attorney for Palm Beach county Dave Aronberg, those charges prove one thing clearly: Trump and his team are “so bad” at obstruction of justice.

On Saturday’s episode of MSNBC’s “The Saturday Show With Jonathan Capehart,” Aronberg was gobsmacked.

“I mean, Jonathan, these guys are so bad at this!” he said. “You know, this is amateur hour. You’re talking about obstruction, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Obstruction is also really dangerous for defendants because it leads to other convictions, because why are you obstructing? Why are you trying to destroy videos? Because you know you’re guilty.”

In the newest version of the indictment, special counsel Jack Smith alleges that Trump instructed multiple employees to destroy surveillance footage form his Mar-a-Lago resort that he was subpoenaed for in the investigation into his handling of classified documents.

Those employees then allegedly texted each other about the request, with one employee saying they “would not know how to do that,” but even if he did, he didn’t “believe that he would have the rights to do that.”

Aronberg dragged Trump and his employees even further, saying the situation is more than damning.

“This is all bad for the former president, but I am just mystified at how bad these folks are,” he said. “I mean, they’re sending texts to each other with the hush emoji. They’re meeting in bushes?! In bushes outside Mar-a-Lago! And they’re talking about loyalty tests to each other, as if they were Paulie Walnuts. I mean why don’t they just type,. ‘I hope the FBI is not listening!’ It’s so bad.”

All that said though, Aronberg noted that the additional charges doled out on Thursday are essentially just the cherry on top of an already strong case against the former president.

“I think they already had him dead to rights,” Aronberg said. “I mean this is the strongest case, I think, the Mar-a-Lago documents matter. And this is just icing on the cake. This is just running up the score for Jack Smith.”

You can watch Aronberg’s full comments on “The Saturday Show With Jonathan Capehart” in the video above.