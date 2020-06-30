Food Network Orders Up More Episodes of Amy Schumer’s Quarantine Cooking Show
“Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” will return later this summer
Tim Baysinger | June 30, 2020 @ 8:50 AM
Last Updated: June 30, 2020 @ 9:46 AM
Food Network has ordered another helping of Amy Schumer’s quarantine cooking show, “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.”
The self-shot series features Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer, a James Beard Award-winning chef. Their nanny and part-time camera operator, Jane, along with their son and dog will continue to make appearances as well.
“Amy and Chris deliver a breath of fresh air to viewers, and we could not be more excited that they have continued to allow Food Network to bring our audience a behind-the-curtains look at their lives, with even more laughs and comforting food on the way. And we hope a lot more fennel,” said Food Network president Courtney White.
“Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” will return later this summer.
Schumer added, “We are happy to be coming back for a second season because sequels are always the best! Chris and I are proud to be partnering with Food Network to donate to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp whose mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.”
16 White Actors Miscast in Nonwhite Roles, From Mickey Rooney to Emma Stone (Photos)
Katharine Hepburn in "Dragon Seed" (1944) Caucasian Hepburn played a Chinese woman in this big-screen adaptation of the Pearl S. Buck novel.
MGM
Marlon Brando in "The Teahouse of the August Moon" (1956) Brando starred as an Okinawan translator for the U.S. Army in this comedy about the American occupation of the island nation.
MGM
John Wayne in "Conquerer" (1956) Wayne was cast as Mongol conquerer Genghis Khan in what's considered by many to be one of the worst films of all time.
RKO Radio Pictures
Charlton Heston in "Touch of Evil" (1958) Heston starred as Ramon Miguel Vargas in the 1958 crime film, a Mexican narcotics officer.
Universal
Mickey Rooney in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (1961) More caricature than character, Rooney starred as the buck-toothed, Japanese Mr. Yunioshi in the 1961 film, which has faced volumes of criticism since.
Paramount Pictures
Natalie Wood in "West Side Story" (1961) Wood plays a Puerto Rican teenager in the 1961 musical film, although she was Russian-American in real life.
United Artists
Laurence Olivier in "Othello" (1965) Not only did the white actor play a Moor in 1965's "Othello," he did so while wearing blackface.
Warner Bros.
Al Pacino in "Scarface" (1983) Pacino plays a Cuban gangster in the 1983 film, and many criticized his over-the-top accent as offensive.
Universal
Anthony Hopkins in "Mask of Zorro" (1998) Welsh actor Hopkins starred as the Spanish Zorro, a.k.a. Don Diego de la Vega, in the 1998 film.
Tristar
Rob Schneider in "50 First Dates" (2004) Schneider seems to play a different ethnicity in every Adam Sandler movie. In "The Waterboy" he was the "You can do it!" guy, in "Big Daddy," he was a Middle-Eastern deliveryman, and in "50 First Dates," he plays a native Hawaiian. Badly.
Columbia Pictures
Mike Myers in "The Love Guru" (2008) Myers played an Indian-American guru in the roundly panned movie, in which he dressed up a lot of racist jokes in a terrible accent.
Every character from "21" (2008) The movie follows a group of math students who come up with a card counting strategy to win big in Vegas. While the movie had a predominantly white cast, the real life MIT students were all Asian-American.
Sony
Jake Gyllenhaal in "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" (2010) Gyllenhaal plays a Middle-Eastern prince in the film, which many called "insulting" and "the perfect example of whitewashing."
Johnny Depp in "Lone Ranger" (2013) Like Mara, Johnny Depp played a Native American in Disney's film, which sparked outrage among fans and critics despite the actor's claims that his great-grandmother had mostly Cherokee blood.