Food Network Orders Up More Episodes of Amy Schumer’s Quarantine Cooking Show

“Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” will return later this summer

| June 30, 2020 @ 8:50 AM Last Updated: June 30, 2020 @ 9:46 AM

Food Network has ordered another helping of Amy Schumer’s quarantine cooking show, “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.”

The self-shot series features Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer, a James Beard Award-winning chef. Their nanny and part-time camera operator, Jane, along with their son and dog will continue to make appearances as well.

“Amy and Chris deliver a breath of fresh air to viewers, and we could not be more excited that they have continued to allow Food Network to bring our audience a behind-the-curtains look at their lives, with even more laughs and comforting food on the way. And we hope a lot more fennel,” said Food Network president Courtney White.

Also Read: Giada De Laurentiis on the Challenges of Shooting a Cooking Show on iPhones in Isolation

“Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” will return later this summer.

Schumer added, “We are happy to be coming back for a second season because sequels are always the best! Chris and I are proud to be partnering with Food Network to donate to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp whose mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.”

16 White Actors Miscast in Nonwhite Roles, From Mickey Rooney to Emma Stone (Photos)

  • katherine hepburn whitewashing role MGM
  • MGM
  • John Wayne RKO Radio Pictures
  • Universal
  • Paramount Pictures
  • United Artists
  • Warner Bros.
  • Universal
  • Tristar
  • Columbia Pictures
  • Paramount
  • Sony
  • Disney
  • Disney
  • Warner Bros.
  • Sony
1 of 17

Rooney as Japanese? Stone as Chinese/Swedish/Hawaiian? TheWrap looks at history of racially misguided castings

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE