Guy Fieri isn’t letting quarantine lock him out of Flavortown.

Food Network has ordered three special episodes of his hit series, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” that will revisit some of his favorite local chefs via video-chat to see how they’re doing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Called “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Takeout,” the first new episodes will premiere on April 24 and continue for the next two Fridays through May 8. Each episode will feature four chefs that Fieri has met in the past, who will send him their full ingredient list for a chosen recipe and guide him through each step of the cooking process remotely, so that he can cook up his own version of their special dish from home. Some of the dishes that will be featured include chicken tamales, paella fritters, European-style dumplings, BBQ burnt ends, chicken parmesan and “bangin’ shrimp.”

Also Read: Guy Fieri Explains How He Became the Mayor of Flavortown

“Triple D has always been about hittin’ the road and celebrating the hard workin’ folks of the restaurant business. And while the restaurants are partially closed and the Camaro is parked, DDD: Takeout is here to show you how your favorite chefs are still cookin’ it up to keep people fed, support their communities, their families, and their employees,” Fieri said.

“We are continuing to cook up creative programming ideas that entertain our viewers during these unprecedented times,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network. “Diner, Drive-Ins and Dives is a fan-favorite, and we are thrilled to be able to still deliver it to our audience in unique ways from special DDD: A to Z marathons to new DDD: Takeout episodes self-shot by Guy at home.”

Plus, Food Network is re-airing a marathon of Triple D episodes this Saturday, April 18 starting at 1 p.m. ET/PT. Called “DDD: A to Z,” the episodes will feature Fieri going on a journey through the alphabet from Asian cuisine to Hawaiian and more.

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Takeout” will air April 24, May 1 and May 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network.