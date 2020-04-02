Food Network to Air Joanna Gaines Cooking Special

“Fixer Upper” star will also share a sneak peek of upcoming Magnolia Network cooking show

| April 2, 2020 @ 10:42 AM

Food Network will be airing a cooking special featuring Joanna Gaines this Sunday.

The hourlong special, which airs April 5 at 12/11c, will feature footage filmed by the “Fixer Upper” star’s children, which she shares with her husband Chip Gaines.

The special will also feature a sneak peek of her official cooking series that is set to premiere on the couple’s Magnolia Network later this year.

Also Read: Clinton Kelly Loves to Be a 'Baking Voyeur' on Food Network's 'Spring Baking Championship'

Gaines shared the news in an Instagram post Thursday, along with a teaser video, in which she explains the menu for the special — a dutch oven lasagna, homemade garlic knots, a salad, and pie.

Magnolia Network is a joint venture between the Gaineses and Discovery. To make room for Magnolia on cable, Discovery is rebranding its DIY Network.

Jo’s second cookbook, “Magnolia Table, Volume 2,” will be released nationwide on April 7, 2020, two years after the best-selling first volume first hit shelves.

Also Read: You Don't Have to Leave Home to See Grocery Store Squabbles: 'Supermarket Stakeout' Is Back for Season 2 (Exclusive Video)

Gaines has been sharing recipes on her Instagram throughout the week to entertain her followers in quarantine. A few days ago, she shared a video of herself making spinach tortellini soup, a recipe featured in her new cookbook. She’s also shared a video of her making a French Silk Pie, which consists of chocolate, whipped cream and a “crumbly chocolate cookie crust.”

Watch the teaser video below.

