‘For All Mankind’ Is ‘Steps Away From Nuclear War’ in Season 2 Trailer (Video)

For all the internet, Apple TV+ has released the Season 2 “For All Mankind” trailer. Bad news: our revised past continues to look pretty bleak.

Watch the trailer above.

Season 2 of the Ronald D. Moore revised history drama premieres on Apple’s SVOD (subscriber video on-demand) platform on Friday, Feb. 19. The next nine episodes will roll out one at a time each subsequent Friday.

“For All Mankind” explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beat the U.S. to the Moon.

Also Read: Jason Sudeikis on Why the Niceness of 'Ted Lasso' Will Endure Beyond the Trump Era

Season 2 of the space drama picks up a decade later in 1983. It’s the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president, and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at risk of being squandered as the U.S. and Soviets go head to head to control sites rich in resources on the Moon.

The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters’ stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.

The series stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall and Sonya Walger. In Season 2, they’ll be joined by Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Casey W. Johnson.

Sony Pictures Television’s “For All Mankind” is created by Moore, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert, all three of whom produce the show alongside Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions.