FOR LIFE - “Andy Josiah” – In the season finale, Aaron and his legal team face their toughest trial yet as they prosecute the police officer responsible for the killing of an innocent, unarmed Black man on ABC’s “For Life,” WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Giovanni Rufino) NICHOLAS PINNOCK

‘For Life’ Settles for New Ratings Low as ABC and CBS Tie Univision in Primetime

by | February 11, 2021 @ 8:55 AM

50 Cent-produced drama dips ever-so-slightly — but enough — from last week among adults 18-49

ABC and CBS settled for a primetime ratings tie with Univision on Wednesday, when ABC’s “For Life” dipped to a new low among adults 18-49 and CBS premiered Season 2 of “Tough as Nails.”

“For Life,” which is produced by rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (among others, of course), slipped to a 0.2 rating in the key demo, according to Nielsen. It did, however, manage to have a few more overall viewers this week than last week.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

