‘For Life’ Settles for New Ratings Low as ABC and CBS Tie Univision in Primetime

50 Cent-produced drama dips ever-so-slightly — but enough — from last week among adults 18-49

“For Life,” which is produced by rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (among others, of course), slipped to a 0.2 rating in the key demo, according to Nielsen. It did, however, manage to have a few more overall viewers this week than last week .

ABC and CBS settled for a primetime ratings tie with Univision on Wednesday, when ABC’s “For Life” dipped to a new low among adults 18-49 and CBS premiered Season 2 of “Tough as Nails.”

CBS aired two reruns last night and ABC aired one — that didn’t help either network’s case.

NBC’s “One Chicago” lineup comfortably won another Wednesday primetime. Fox finished second.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Chicago Med” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.9/6 and 7.1 million viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” posted a 1.0/6 and 7.3 million viewers. At 10, “Chicago P.D.” drew a 0.8/6 and 6.2 million viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 2.5 million. “The Masked Dancer” at 8 received a 0.6/4 and 2.7 million viewers. At 9, “Name That Tune” had a 0.5/3 and 2.4 million viewers.

CBS, ABC and Univision tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.4/2. CBS was third in total viewers with 2.5 million, ABC was fourth with 2.1 million and Univision was fifth with 1.4 million.

For CBS, the “Tough as Nails” Season 2 premiere at 8 got a 0.5/3 and 3.4 million viewers.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” at 8 had a 0.6/4 and 3.2 million viewers. At 8:30, “American Housewife” got a 0.5/3 and 2.6 million viewers. Following a repeat, “Call Your Mother” at 9:30 received a 0.3/2 and 2.1 million viewers. At 10, “For Life” settled for a 0.2/2 and 1.4 million viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 489,000. “Riverdale” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 515,000 viewers. At 9, “Nancy Drew” got a 0.1/1 and 463,000 viewers.