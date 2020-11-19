For Life

ABC

‘For Life’ Season 2 Premiere Locks Up Less Than 2 Million Viewers

by | November 19, 2020 @ 8:29 AM

NBC’s “One Chicago” lineup wins Wednesday in overall eyeballs, Fox is first in key ratings demo

Fox won another Wednesday in the key ratings demo with a double elimination on “The Masked Singer,” but NBC’s “One Chicago” lineup dominated in overall eyeballs. On ABC, the Season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s “For Life” locked up just 1.9 million total viewers.

Find out who was booted from last night’s “Masked Singer” episode here.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

