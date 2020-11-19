‘For Life’ Season 2 Premiere Locks Up Less Than 2 Million Viewers

NBC’s “One Chicago” lineup wins Wednesday in overall eyeballs, Fox is first in key ratings demo

Find out who was booted from last night’s “Masked Singer” episode here .

Fox won another Wednesday in the key ratings demo with a double elimination on “The Masked Singer,” but NBC’s “One Chicago” lineup dominated in overall eyeballs. On ABC, the Season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s “For Life” locked up just 1.9 million total viewers.

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.3 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in second total viewers with an average of 4.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” at 8 p.m. put up a 1.6/9 and 6.2 million viewers. At 9, “I Can See Your Voice” received a 1.0/6 and 3.7 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.9/5 and first in total viewers with 7.1 million. “Chicago Med” at 8 landed a 1.0/6 and 7.6 million viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” had a 0.9/5 and 7.6 million viewers. “Chicago P.D.” at 10 got a 0.8/5 and 6.2 million viewers.

The CW put up a goose egg in share last night. That’s not good.

Also Read: 'For Life' Season 2 Will Tackle George Floyd Protests, Coronavirus Pandemic

CBS and ABC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was third in total viewers with 3 million, ABC was fourth with 2.7 million.

For CBS, “The Amazing Race” at 8 had a 0.6/4 and 3.7 million viewers. A second hour at 9 got a 0.5/3 and 3.1 million viewers. “S.W.A.T.” at 10 settled for a 0.3/2 and 2.2 million viewers.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” at 8 had a 0.6/4 and 3.6 million viewers. At 8:30, “American Housewife” got a 0.6/3 and 2.9 million viewers. “The Conners” at 9 received a 0.6/4 and 3.6 million viewers. At 9:30, “Black-ish” concluded the comedy block with a 0.4/2 and 2.3 million viewers. The “For Life” Season 2 premiere at 10 managed a 0.4/2 and 1.9 million viewers.

Also Read: Serpent Talks Being the First Non-Celebrity to Compete on 'The Masked Singer'

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 863,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 430,000. “Devils” at 8 had a 0.1/0 and 319,000 viewers. At 9, “Coroner” got a 0.1/0 and 541,000 viewers.