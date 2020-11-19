‘For Life’ Season 2 Premiere Locks Up Less Than 2 Million Viewers

NBC’s “One Chicago” lineup wins Wednesday in overall eyeballs, Fox is first in key ratings demo
Become a member to read more.
Fox won another Wednesday in the key ratings demo with a double elimination on “The Masked Singer,” but NBC’s “One Chicago” lineup dominated in overall eyeballs. On ABC, the Season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s “For Life” locked up just 1.9 million total viewers.
Find out who was booted from last night’s “Masked Singer” episode here.
Fox was first in ratings with a 1.3 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in second total viewers with an average of 4.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” at 8 p.m. put up a 1.6/9 and 6.2 million viewers. At 9, “I Can See Your Voice” received a 1.0/6 and 3.7 million viewers.
NBC was second in ratings with a 0.9/5 and first in total viewers with 7.1 million. “Chicago Med” at 8 landed a 1.0/6 and 7.6 million viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” had a 0.9/5 and 7.6 million viewers. “Chicago P.D.” at 10 got a 0.8/5 and 6.2 million viewers.
The CW put up a goose egg in share last night. That’s not good.
Also Read: 'For Life' Season 2 Will Tackle George Floyd Protests, Coronavirus Pandemic
CBS and ABC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was third in total viewers with 3 million, ABC was fourth with 2.7 million.
For CBS, “The Amazing Race” at 8 had a 0.6/4 and 3.7 million viewers. A second hour at 9 got a 0.5/3 and 3.1 million viewers. “S.W.A.T.” at 10 settled for a 0.3/2 and 2.2 million viewers.
For ABC, “The Goldbergs” at 8 had a 0.6/4 and 3.6 million viewers. At 8:30, “American Housewife” got a 0.6/3 and 2.9 million viewers. “The Conners” at 9 received a 0.6/4 and 3.6 million viewers. At 9:30, “Black-ish” concluded the comedy block with a 0.4/2 and 2.3 million viewers. The “For Life” Season 2 premiere at 10 managed a 0.4/2 and 1.9 million viewers.
Also Read: Serpent Talks Being the First Non-Celebrity to Compete on 'The Masked Singer'
Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.
Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 863,000.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 430,000. “Devils” at 8 had a 0.1/0 and 319,000 viewers. At 9, “Coroner” got a 0.1/0 and 541,000 viewers.
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio