Forbes’ 10 Best Paid Actors of 2020, From Jackie Chan to Dwayne Johnson (Photos)

The magazine calculated earnings between June 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020

| August 11, 2020 @ 9:16 PM
In its annual calculation of Hollywood's top earning stars, Forbes looked at the earnings between June 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020.
Jackie Chan
10. Jackie Chan -- $40 million  These days, the 66-year-old martial-arts star makes the bulk of his earnings from endorsement deals, Forbes reported.
Adam Sandler
9. Adam Sandler -- $41 million  The comedian earned raves for the indie "Uncut Gems" but raked in most of his money from a lucrative Netflix deal that was extended in January for four more films.
will smith
8. Will Smith -- $44.5 million  The action star has had a string of box office hits in the last year, from "Aladdin" to "Gemini Man" to January's "Bad Boys for Life."
Lin-Manuel Miranda
7. Lin-Manuel Miranda -- $45.5 million  The creator and star of "Hamilton" scored big time when Disney paid $75 million for film rights to hit musical, and an adaptation of his first Broadway hit, "In the Heights" is also in the works.
Akshay Kumar
6. Akshay Kumar -- $48.5 million The Bollywood star, who has a TV series in the works for Amazon Prime, earns the bulk of his money from endorsement deals.
Vin diesel
5. Vin Diesel -- $54 million  Even though "F9" was pushed from its planned April release, the action star still cashed in as a producer on the animated Netflix series "Fast & Furious Spy Races."
ben affleck new yorker fat
4. Ben Affleck -- $55 million  The former big-screen Batman has earned bank thanks to a series of Netflix movies like "Triple Frontier" and "The Last Thing He Wanted."
mark wahlberg
3. Mark Wahlberg -- $58 million   In addition to the Netflix hit "Spencer Confidential" earlier this year, Wahlberg has raked it in as a producer of shows like "Ballers" and the nonfiction hit "McMillions."
ryan reynolds
2. Ryan Reynolds -- $71.5 million  According to Forbes, the "Deadpool" star earned a cool $20 million on each of his two Netflix movies, "6 Underground" and the upcoming "Red Notice." He also stars in and produced the upcoming feature "Free Guy" and narrates and produces the ABC competition series "Don't."
Dwayne Johnson
1. Dwayne Johnson -- $87.5 million  For the second year in a row, The Rock tops the Forbes list -- including a $23 million payday for Netflix's "Red Notice" as well as his work as a star-producer on HBO's "Ballers" and last winter's "Jumanji: The Next Level."
