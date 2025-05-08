‘Forever’ Review: Netflix’s Reimagining of Judy Blume Classic Makes for a Cozy Streaming Favorite

At first glance, those familiar with author Judy Blume won’t recognize the Netflix series “Forever” named after her classic 1975 novel. Instead of tracking the book’s romance of Michael and Katherine, two young white teens, Mara Brock Akil’s adaptation moves the action to 2018 and builds a world around Keisha and Justin, two Black teens in Los Angeles, as they experience the universal rush of their first love.

Early in her career, “Girlfriends” and “Being Mary Jane” creator Brock Akil matured as a writer and producer working on singer Brandy’s teen sitcom “Moesha.” As with that memorable series, rising star Lovie Simone, whose credits include “Greenleaf,” “Selah and the Spades” and “Manhunt,” fits perfectly in the role of Keisha. This eight-episode deep dive into navigating first love and maturing into adulthood isn’t just a young woman’s coming of age story, however. Michael Cooper Jr., who co-starred in the hip-hop driven teen film, “On the Come Up,” is also given space to infuse Justin with a vulnerability for young Black males rarely captured on screen.

Although Justin and Keisha meet at a New Year’s Eve party, they are not complete strangers and share a past connection that lends additional magic to the coupling. Late night FaceTimes, along with Justin sharing songs and later beats he creates to communicate his feelings to Keisha, are incredibly endearing. It’s hard to not smile when the two are together and happy, or agonize when they are apart and blocking each other’s numbers. They hit a huge snag when Keisha insists on keeping a huge burden she’s been carrying away from her mother. Because Keisha is less privileged than Justin, she feels she can’t share her secret with her single mother Shelly (Xosha Roquemore), who sacrifices so much for her, including working extra hours to pay for her new private school. To protect her mother’s image of her, Keisha goes to extremes, even entertaining renewed interest from her basketball star ex-boyfriend.

Lovie Simone and Xosha Roquemore in “Forever.” (Elizabeth Morris/Netflix)

Coming from an affluent two-parent household with a huge pool brings Justin his own challenges. Unlike Keisha, who is laser focused on attending the elite HBCU Howard University and committed to track and good grades to get her there, Justin is not sure what he wants to do. That causes great conflict with his helicopter mom Dawn (Karen Pittman), who is terrified of him being killed as well as not getting the solid footing in life colleges like her alma mater Northwestern provide. Because Justin has a learning difference, Dawn makes sure he has a tutor. He also has a basketball coach to sharpen his game, especially since it could help him land into a good college.

As Dawn and Eric (Justin’s father), Pittman and Wood Harris play one of the most alluring Black parenting combos captured on screen. Pittman’s Dawn symbolizes the very real fear many Black mothers have every time their sons leave their care. Harris’ Eric is a cool dad and devoted husband, who fully embraces his wife’s role as a leader for their family but is unafraid to step in when it comes to guiding his son on how to be a responsible man.

In chronicling what it means to be young and Black exploring your first love in a world not fond of giving young Black boys and girls second chances, Brock Akil doesn’t betray the universal values of Blume’s original through her reimagining. Most people have never witnessed such wide-ranging Black humanity, especially in Black LA, that Brock Akil provides here. Keisha may not be as financially privileged as Justin, but they both come from families who truly love them. And through loving each other, they learn to love themselves and take ownership of their own lives.

Michael Cooper Jr., Wood Harris and Karen Pittman in “Forever.” (Elizabeth Morris/Netflix)

It’s a stunning achievement completely worthy of a Breakthrough Drama Series Gotham TV Award nomination. Likewise, Simone is a revelation as Keisha more than deserving of her nomination for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series.

Ultimately, “Forever” is a series as cozy and comforting as the good book that inspires it, and will certainly become a streaming favorite.

“Forever” premieres Thursday, May 8, on Netflix.