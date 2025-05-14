Netflix has officially renewed Mara Brock Akil’s beloved teen romance series “Forever” for a second season, along with a third and final season of Michelle Buteau’s “Survival of the Thickest.”

“Forever,” which follows two Black teens as they navigate their fiery love and personal identities, premiered on May 8, debuting at the No. 3 spot for the most-watch English-language series on Netflix during the week of May 5 with 3.7 million views coming up behind “The Four Seasons” and “You” Season 5. The series’ Season 2 renewal was shared during Netflix’s Upfront presentation on Wednesday.

“This show was never just about first love — it was about being seen. About letting teenagers be soft, complicated and real,” Akil shared in a statement about the show, which was adapted from Judy Blume’s popular book of the same name. “And the world showed up for that. Season two is our love letter back to the people who said, ‘Yes, this is for me. ’ We’re honored, we’re excited, and we’re ready to go even deeper. Thank you to Netflix – Season 2 coming soon!”

“Forever’s” creator, Akil, also serves as the show’s showrunner and executive producer alongside Blume, Susie Fitzgerald, Erika Harrison, Sara White, Regina King, Reina King, Shana C. Waterman and Anthony Hemingway.

The cast includes Lovie Simone, Michael Cooper Jr., Karen Pittman, Wood Harris, Xosha Roquemore, Marvin Winans III, Niles Fitch, Barry Shabaka Henley, Ali Gallo, Adriyan Raye, Paigion Walker, Xavier Mills, E’myri Crutchfield and Yusef Thomas.

In addition, Netflix ordered the third and final season of Buteau’s comedy series “Survival of the Thickest,” which centers in on a Black, plus-size woman named Mavis Beaumont who is on a mission to find love while also loving herself. The series, which premiered on March 27, was applauded for its inclusivity behind the scenes. The episodes were all directed by women of color, 70% of its department heads were female and 50% of its crew team was made up of women.

“Survival of the Thickest” was co-created, executive produced and written by Buteau, who was also the star of the series. Danielle Sanchez-Witzel was also a creator, executive producer and served as the series’ co-showrunner, along with Amy Abiobi. Other executive producers included Grace Edwards. The series regulars included Buteau, Tone Bell and Tasha Smith. Netflix also announced the news of the show’s renewal, and final season during its Upfront presentation.