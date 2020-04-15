Fox has given the green light to a brand-new reality series following a former “Bachelor” contestant’s unconventional journey to motherhood.

Hosted by “Sex and the City” star Kristin Davis, “Labor of Love” follows 41-year old Kristy Katzmann, who competed on one of Brad Womack’s seasons of “The Bachelor” in 2007. Fox describes her as a “smart, successful and beautiful career woman who seems to have it all – that is, except the one thing she wants the most. Like so many women in America today, she is ready to have a child and start a family, but has yet to meet the potential father of her children. Kristy will be matched with 15 sexy, sophisticated and like-minded men, who are ready to let their paternal sides shine.”

“Labor of Love” premieres May 21. Here’s how the show will work — each week, the aspiring dads-to-be will have to complete challenges that put their parenting and partnership skills to the test. Katzmann will decide at the end of each week if she can see herself starting a family with them, and if not, she sends them home. At the end of the eight-week process, with the help of Davis, she’ll decide whether she’s found a life-partner to raise a child with — or if she’d rather pursue motherhood on her own.

Also Read: Fyre Festival's Billy McFarland Asks for Early Prison Release Due to Coronavirus Risk

“When I first heard the premise of Labor of Love, I knew I had to be a part of this show,” said Davis. “I believe every woman should feel empowered to go after their dreams, whether it be professional or personal, and to be at Kristy’s side as she took her future into her own hands was truly exciting.”

“Labor of Love” is produced by Propagate Content and Full Picture. Howard Owens, Ben Silverman, Anne Walls, Spike Van Briesen and Laurie Girion serve as executive producers. Kristin Davis is a producer.

Watch the teaser above.

“Labor of Love” premieres May 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.