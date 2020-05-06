Former HBO president of programming Michael Lombardo is set to join Entertainment One as the company’s new head of television.

He is currently serving as a consultant on project development across all of eOne’ scripted and unscripted programming internationally, and is expected to take over television operations there in the near future.

The role has been empty at eOne since Mark Gordon stepped down as president and chief content officer of film and television last July. He has since transitioned his role with the company into a multi-year overall producing and development deal.

Also Read: Coronavirus: The Canceled and Postponed Events in Tech, Media, Sports and Entertainment (Updating)

Reps for eOne declined to comment.

Hasbro acquired eOne late last year for $3.8 billion, making them home to Hasbro’s entire entertainment slate including “Transformers,” “G.I. Joe” and “Dungeons & Dragons.” Those join eOne’s existing slate, which included “Peppa Pig,” “PJ Pasks,” “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and more.

Lombardo was with HBO for a total of 33 years, where he was responsible for series including “Game of Thrones,” “Veep,” “Silicon Valley,” “Girls,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “True Detective,” “True Blood,” and more. He left in 2016 and was succeeded by Casey Bloys.

Today, eOne also signed a first-look deal with Jeremy Latcham, under which the first project will be a film based on the wildly popular fantasy franchise “Dungeons & Dragons.”

Variety was first to report the news of Lombardo’s new role.