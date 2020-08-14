Boom! Studios has hired former Marvel TV executive Mark Ambrose to serve as its head of television.

Ambrose will oversee all aspects of live-action and animated TV production and development for the comic book publisher’s studio. Additionally, Ambrose will look for new original series for the company to be developed as comic books and graphic novels to bring through the company’s first-look deals with Netflix for television, and Disney’s 20th Century Studios for film.

The company signed its first-look deal with Netflix back in May. Boom! currently has a feature film first-look deal with 20th Century Studios/The Walt Disney Company, where it will remain through January 2021. The next release for Boom! and 20th Century Studios will be supernatural thriller “The Empty Man.” A $150 million “Mouse Guard” movie was greenlit last year that had Matt Reeves and Wes Ball set to direct, but the project was ultimately canceled due to the Disney and Fox merger.

Also Read: Netflix Inks First-Look Deal With Comic Book Publisher Boom! Studios

Ambrose himself has a prior relationship with Netflix. During his Marvel TV days, he developed and oversaw the company’s Netflix shows including “The Punisher” and “Jessica Jones,” which he also co-executive produced.

Deadline first reported the news about Ambrose joining Boom! Studios.