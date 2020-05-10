Former NBC News staffer and conservative pundit Emily Miller said on Sunday that during her tenure at the network, she “did suffer from sexual harassment … from older men and men in power.”

Miller appeared with Howard Kurtz on Fox News’ “Media Buzz,” where she discussed her former boss Andy Lack, who stepped down as NBC News and MSNBC chairman on May 4, and that the New York Attorney General’s Office had opened an investigation into harassment claims at NBC that were connected to Lack.

Kurtz asked Miller if she had experienced sexual harassment when she worked at NBC News in the 1990s. “I did,” she answered.

Women's Group UltraViolet Cheers Andy Lack's Exit as NBC News Chairman

“I did suffer from sexual harassment and from older men and men in power,” she said. “They made it very clear some of the exchanges that would have to happen in order for me to be promoted there. And I was so young, so naive I didn’t even really understand what was going on. I knew that I had to leave.” She went on to say that one of those interactions got physical and that those who harassed here are all still employed by that network.

TheWrap has reached out to NBC News for comment.

Miller later went on Twitter and reaffirmed her stance, saying that she “didn’t have any other option” but to leave the network because of her values. “I was young and powerless and sure wasn’t going to sleep with a married man my father’s age for a promotion at NBC. I walked out the door and never went back. Got a job at ABC news,” she said.

The One America News Network-affiliated journalist made headlines in October 2017, when she was among the women who accused veteran political reporter Mark Halperin of sexual harassment. He was subsequently fired as producer and cohost of Showtime’s “The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth” and as a senior political analyst for MSNBC.

Journalist Emily Miller Accuses Mark Halperin of Sexual Harassment

You can read her Twitter thread below and watch her interview with Kurtz at the top.

That’s exactly what I said. NBC Comcast must have an OUTSIDE investigation so the truth can finally come out and the bad guys are all fired. It’s outrageous it’s gone on this long. @HowardKurtz https://t.co/o7Dpz5BKaL — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) May 10, 2020

Since Comcast NBC refused to allow an outside investigation, the NY state attorney unit that got Weinstein has to do it. NBC just fires the bad guys who the state says are under investigation instead of cooperating. Just wrong ! https://t.co/PMYEPqdg13 — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) May 10, 2020

I didn’t have any other option because of my values. I was young and powerless and sure wasn’t going to sleep with a married man my father’s age for a promotion at NBC. I walked out the door and never went back. Got a job at ABC news. https://t.co/NtKC99EDYh — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) May 10, 2020

Yep NBC Andy Lack had too many skeletons in his own closet to let @RonanFarrow @RichMcHugh expose disgusting Harvey Weinstein. Time for Comcast to allow outside investigation of NBC News top to bottom. https://t.co/9WTlPqAL3j — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) May 10, 2020

