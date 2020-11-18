Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s lawyer and star of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference, has drawn a lot of unfavorable comparisons as he attempts to help Trump overturn Joe Biden’s decisive election victory.

One of the crowd-favorite comparisons has been to Lionel Hutz, the morally-bankrupt lawyer on “The Simpsons” who never made a lawsuit he didn’t like. But according to former “Simpsons” writer Bill Oakley, those comparisons are unfair…. to Mr. Hutz.

“I am dubious of any comparison between Rudy Giuliani and Lionel Hutz because although they are both inept and unscrupulous, Mr. Hutz is essentially a good-hearted soul who doesn’t actively work to harm people or the nation,” Oakley wrote on his Twitter account late Tuesday.

Giuliani, fresh off his embarrassment over his appearance in “Borat 2” and the disastrous press conference at the aforementioned landscaping company, is currently leading Trump’s attempt at challenging the election results in multiple states. It’s not going well. As far as we know, at least Giuliani hasn’t appeared in court without his pants on or goes through people’s garbage.

At the same time, according to Oakley, Hutz has never attempted to disenfranchise millions of voters.

Oakley was a former writer and co-showrunner for “The Simpsons” from seasons 4-8, the latter two of which he ran the show with Josh Weinstein.

